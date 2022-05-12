Website Logo
  • Thursday, May 12, 2022
Ali Fazal kick-starts prep for Mirzapur season 3

Ali Fazal (Photo by John Phillips/Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

Actor Ali Fazal on Thursday said that he has begun rehearsals for the third season of the hugely popular crime drama series Mirzapur.

Produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar under Excel Entertainment, the Prime Video series first premiered in 2018 and turned out to be an instant hit among the audience.

Its second season, which was released in 2020, was one of the most-watched shows in India.

Fazal, who features on the show as the gun-toting gangster Guddu Pandit, posted a picture on Instagram to announce the prep for the third season.

“And the time begins! Prep, rehearsals, readings. Bring it on. Laathi lakkad nahi, ab neeche se joote aur upar se bandookein fire hongi. Lagao haath kamaao kantaap! Guddu aa rahe hai apne aap (Guddu is coming),” the 36-year-old actor captioned the post.

 

 

Mirzapur also features Pankaj Tripathi, Shweta Tripathi Sharma, Rasika Dugal, Harshita Shekhar Gaur, in the lead along with Amit Sial, Anjum Sharma, Sheeba Chaddha, Manu Rishi Chadha, and Rajesh Tailang.

The second season of the show also introduced new characters, played by actors Vijay Varma, Priyanshu Painyuli, and Isha Talwar.

