After Gangubai Kathiawadi, Alia Bhatt and Sanjay Leela Bhansali to reunite for Heera Mandi

By: Mohnish Singh







Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Alia Bhatt are yet to wrap up the shoot on their much-awaited film Gangubai Kathiawadi, but the duo has already locked their next project. Yes, you read that absolutely right!

According to reports, Bhansali and Bhatt will come together again after Gangubai Kathiawadi, for yet another period drama titled Heera Mandi. The project is said to be very close to the filmmaker who initially wanted to make it as a film. But now, it is being developed as a web-series.

Some reliable sources inform an entertainment portal that Bhansali has offered Alia Bhatt the role of one of the 10-12 female protagonists in his big-ticket streaming show Heera Mandi. The actress has agreed to play the part. Since Heera Mandi is a streaming show, her character in it will have ample room to bloom and breathe.







“Each of the female protagonists will have a well-defined long-running role with room for the character’s growth. Alia is going to be one of them,” a well-placed source informs the publication.

Now the question arises, will Alia Bhatt complete a hat-trick of films with Bhansali, as Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Deepika Padukone have done before? The answer is, yes, because, after Gangubai Kathiawadi and Heera Mandi, the two will revive their shelved film Inshallah.

Inshallah was originally planned with Salman Khan and Alia Bhatt. The project received huge media attention after its formal announcement as it was set to reunite Khan with Bhansali after two decades. But days before its first schedule, Khan dropped out of the film, which led Bhansali to put it on hold indefinitely. The director then offered Bhatt Gangubai Kathiawadi which is set to enter theatres on July 30, 2021.







Keep visiting this space over and again for more updates and reveals from the world of entertainment.





