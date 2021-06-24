Website Logo
  • Thursday, June 24, 2021
Trending Now:  
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 392,014
Total Cases 30,082,778
Today's Fatalities  978
Today's Cases 54,319
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 392,014
Total Cases 30,082,778
Today's Fatalities  978
Today's Cases 54,319

Entertainment

Action star Vidyut Jammwal to set foot in Hollywood; signs with Wonder Street

Vidyut Jammwal (Photo credit: STR/AFP via Getty Images)

By: MohnishSingh

Vidyut Jammwal, who is considered to be one of the best action stars working in Indian cinema today, is set to make his crossover to Hollywood. The 40-year-old actor, whose filmography includes such successful films as Force (2011), Commando (2013), and Khuda Hafiz (2020), has signed with the premier U.S. management and production firm Wonder Street.

Apart from starring in a series of box-office hits, Jammwal also recently forayed into film production with the launch of his own banner, Action Hero Films. He is now targeting leaving his footprints in Hollywood as well. He will be working with Wonder Street partners Christine Holder and Mark Holder, who will rep him in all areas.

The Wonder Street partners said, “The time has come for Jammwal to reach global audiences.” The actor told a publication that he was excited for this journey.

For the unversed, Wonder Street has an international client list including Tony Jaa and Dolph Lundgren.

On the Bollywood front, Jammwal will next be seen in the action-thriller Sanak which went on floors a couple of months ago in January. Directed by Kanishk Varma, the film marks the fifth collaboration between him and producer Vipul Amrutlal Shah after action film franchises Force and Commando. Shah is co-producing Sanak in association with ZEE Studios and Sunshine Pictures.

Jammwal is also set to headline the second installment of his successful film, which premiered digitally on Disney+ Hotstar last year and received terrific response from critics and audiences alike. He was last seen in The Power (2021), which had its direct-to-digital premiere on streaming media platform ZEE5.

Keep visiting this space over and again for more updates and reveals from the world of entertainment.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

Entertainment
Taapsee Pannu to star in a multilingual pan-India sci-fi film
Entertainment
Kiara Advani signs a film each with Ram Charan and Ranveer Singh
Entertainment
Jaya Bachchan set to make digital debut with streaming series Sadabahar
Entertainment
Prithviraj Sukumaran: Cold Case taught us how to make cinema with Covid-19 protocols
Entertainment
Sonakshi Sinha to make her Telugu debut opposite Chiranjeevi?
Entertainment
Dhanush to start shooting for Naane Varuven in August
Entertainment
Veteran actress Shabana Azmi accuses an alcohol delivery platform for cheating her
Entertainment
Krrish completes 15 years of its release, Hrithik Roshan hints at Krrish 4…
Entertainment
Kangana Ranaut to direct a film titled Emergency based on former Prime Minister…
Entertainment
Shraddha Kapoor to star in a romcom by Pooja Entertainment
Entertainment
Katrina Kaif commences reading sessions for her next with director Sriram Raghavan
Entertainment
Tamannaah Bhatia to topline Maddock Films’ Yaari Dosti
Eastern Eye

Videos

Vijay Deverakonda reacts to the rumours of Liger getting a…
RRR: Ram Charan resumes shooting for SS Rajamouli’s directorial
Sherni Movie Review | Vidya Balan | Vijay Raaz |…

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE
Most Popular
Taapsee Pannu to star in a multilingual pan-India sci-fi film
Action star Vidyut Jammwal to set foot in Hollywood; signs…
Kiara Advani signs a film each with Ram Charan and…
Jaya Bachchan set to make digital debut with streaming series…
Prithviraj Sukumaran: Cold Case taught us how to make cinema…
After Covid, could the next big killer be heatwaves?