Action star Vidyut Jammwal to set foot in Hollywood; signs with Wonder Street

Vidyut Jammwal (Photo credit: STR/AFP via Getty Images)

By: MohnishSingh

Vidyut Jammwal, who is considered to be one of the best action stars working in Indian cinema today, is set to make his crossover to Hollywood. The 40-year-old actor, whose filmography includes such successful films as Force (2011), Commando (2013), and Khuda Hafiz (2020), has signed with the premier U.S. management and production firm Wonder Street.

Apart from starring in a series of box-office hits, Jammwal also recently forayed into film production with the launch of his own banner, Action Hero Films. He is now targeting leaving his footprints in Hollywood as well. He will be working with Wonder Street partners Christine Holder and Mark Holder, who will rep him in all areas.

The Wonder Street partners said, “The time has come for Jammwal to reach global audiences.” The actor told a publication that he was excited for this journey.

For the unversed, Wonder Street has an international client list including Tony Jaa and Dolph Lundgren.

On the Bollywood front, Jammwal will next be seen in the action-thriller Sanak which went on floors a couple of months ago in January. Directed by Kanishk Varma, the film marks the fifth collaboration between him and producer Vipul Amrutlal Shah after action film franchises Force and Commando. Shah is co-producing Sanak in association with ZEE Studios and Sunshine Pictures.

Jammwal is also set to headline the second installment of his successful film, which premiered digitally on Disney+ Hotstar last year and received terrific response from critics and audiences alike. He was last seen in The Power (2021), which had its direct-to-digital premiere on streaming media platform ZEE5.

