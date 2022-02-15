Aamir Khan shifts Laal Singh Chaddha to August 11

Laal Singh Chaddha Poster (Photo credit: Aamir Khan Productions)

By: Mohnish Singh

Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan’s much-anticipated film Laal Singh Chaddha, which is the official remake of the cult Hollywood film Forrest Gump (1994), has been postponed yet again.

Earlier scheduled to hit the big screen on April 14, on the occasion of Baisakhi, the high-profile period drama will now open in cinemas on August 11. The makers revealed that the decision to delay the film’s release has been taken in view of the incomplete work.

The official Instagram page of Aamir Khan Productions shared a statement on Tuesday, where they also thanked the makers of Prabhas’ mythological drama Adipurush for shifting their release date from August 11.

“This is to announce that our film, Laal Singh Chaddha, will not be releasing on 14th April as planned. This is because we are unable to complete the film in time. The film will now be releasing on 11 Aug 2022 in theatres worldwide,” read an excerpt from the statement.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aamir Khan Productions (@aamirkhanproductions)

The statement further read, “We would like to thank Mr. Bhushan Kumar, T-Series, and Om Raut and the entire team of Adipurush from the bottom of our hearts. We would like to thank them for being so helpful and understanding, and for shifting the release date of their much-awaited, Adipurush, starring Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, and Saif Ali Khan, so that Laal Singh Chaddha can come on 11 Aug 2022.”

Directed by Advait Chandan, who made his directorial debut with Aamir Khan’s Secret Superstar (2017), Laal Singh Chaddha also features Kareena Kapoor Khan, Mona Singh, and Nag Chaitanya. The latter makes his debut in Bollywood. The film has been jointly produced by Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao, and Viacom18 Motion Pictures. The superstar was last seen in Yash Raj Films’ Thugs of Hindostan (2018), co-starring Amitabh Bachchan and Fatima Sana Shaikh.

Keep visiting this space over and again for more updates and reveals from the world of entertainment.