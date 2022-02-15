Website Logo
  • Tuesday, February 15, 2022
Trending Now:  
India Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 4,98,983
Total Cases 41,803,318
Today's Fatalities 1,008
Today's Cases 1,72,433
Pakistan Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Sri Lanka Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Bangladesh Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
UK Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 4,98,983
Total Cases 41,803,318
Today's Fatalities 1,008
Today's Cases 1,72,433

Entertainment

Aamir Khan shifts Laal Singh Chaddha to August 11

Laal Singh Chaddha Poster (Photo credit: Aamir Khan Productions)

By: Mohnish Singh

Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan’s much-anticipated film Laal Singh Chaddha, which is the official remake of the cult Hollywood film Forrest Gump (1994), has been postponed yet again.

Earlier scheduled to hit the big screen on April 14, on the occasion of Baisakhi, the high-profile period drama will now open in cinemas on August 11. The makers revealed that the decision to delay the film’s release has been taken in view of the incomplete work.

The official Instagram page of Aamir Khan Productions shared a statement on Tuesday, where they also thanked the makers of Prabhas’ mythological drama Adipurush for shifting their release date from August 11.

“This is to announce that our film, Laal Singh Chaddha, will not be releasing on 14th April as planned. This is because we are unable to complete the film in time. The film will now be releasing on 11 Aug 2022 in theatres worldwide,” read an excerpt from the statement.

The statement further read, “We would like to thank Mr. Bhushan Kumar, T-Series, and Om Raut and the entire team of Adipurush from the bottom of our hearts. We would like to thank them for being so helpful and understanding, and for shifting the release date of their much-awaited, Adipurush, starring Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, and Saif Ali Khan, so that Laal Singh Chaddha can come on 11 Aug 2022.”

Directed by Advait Chandan, who made his directorial debut with Aamir Khan’s Secret Superstar (2017), Laal Singh Chaddha also features Kareena Kapoor Khan, Mona Singh, and Nag Chaitanya. The latter makes his debut in Bollywood. The film has been jointly produced by Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao, and Viacom18 Motion Pictures. The superstar was last seen in Yash Raj Films’ Thugs of Hindostan (2018), co-starring Amitabh Bachchan and Fatima Sana Shaikh.

Keep visiting this space over and again for more updates and reveals from the world of entertainment.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

Entertainment
Shahid Kapoor announces new release date for his next Jersey
Entertainment
Team Pathan to jet off to Spain to film action sequences and a song
Entertainment
Prime Video announces Modern Love adaptation in three Indian languages
Entertainment
Ajay Devgn on South cinema overtaking Bollywood
Entertainment
ZEE5 drops the trailer of Love Hostel
Entertainment
Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Nupur Sanon to headline Noorani Chehra
Entertainment
“Pam & Tommy” director Lake Bell: Was more invested in the humanisation of…
Entertainment
Tiger 3: Fresh details emerge on the last schedule of Salman Khan-Katrina Kaif’s…
Entertainment
John Abraham nabs rights to Force franchise; Force 3 on the cards
Entertainment
Dharmendra, Sunny and Bobby Deol to film Apne 2 in London
Entertainment
Devi Sri Prasad: Meet the man behind the chartbuster song ‘Srivalli’
Entertainment
Neha Dhupia on essaying the role of a pregnant cop in A Thursday
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
;

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Most Popular
Shahid Kapoor announces new release date for his next Jersey
Aamir Khan shifts Laal Singh Chaddha to August 11
Team Pathan to jet off to Spain to film action…
Top Indian universities plan British campuses
Bangladeshi photojournalist appointed National Geographic Explorer at Large
‘Leave Virat alone’ as Rohit dismisses concerns around Kohli’s poor…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE