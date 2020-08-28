Zain Imam turns down Bigg Boss 14 offer

After thirteen successful seasons, Bigg Boss is set to return with its fourteenth season soon. Buzz has it that Bigg Boss 14 will hit the small screens in the month of October, after being delayed by a month due to the torrential rains in Mumbai. With just a month to go before the grand launch of the newest season, the makers have started approaching popular celebrities from the tinsel town to participate in the show.

According to reports, Jasmine Bhasin, Aly Gony, Nia Sharma, and Akanksha Puri have already been approached to come on board. We hear that apart from the aforementioned celebrities, Colors had several other television stars on its list. However, some of them turned down the channel’s offer, including actor Zain Imam.

“They offered the show to Zain Imam. This was the first time they thought of Zain. Colors and Zain have done Khatron Ke Khiladi also together, so they wanted to see if he would be game to come on board as one of the contestants on BB14,” a source in the know informs an online publication.

“Zain is a very private person and does not find himself comfortable sharing his space with anyone. It is impossible for him to live in the same house with 13-14 other people who he does not know well. Despite the channel giving him a very good deal, he declined it,” adds the source.

Though Colors is yet to announce the official premiere date for Bigg Boss 14, if sources are to be believed, it may go on air from the 4th of October, 2020. Omung Kumar, along with his team of technicians, is currently busy constructing a lavish set to house all the contestants of the show. Salman Khan will return to host the fourteenth season as well.

