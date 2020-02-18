Yash Raj Films confirms the release date of Bunty Aur Babli 2

One of the leading film production houses in the world, Yash Raj Films has confirmed the release date for their much-talked-about romantic comedy Bunty Aur Babli 2. As the title aptly suggests, the upcoming movie is a sequel to their 2005 hit Bunty Aur Babli.
While the original film starred Abhishek Bachchan and Rani Mukerji in lead roles, the sequel features Saif Ali Khan, Rani Mukerji, Siddhant Chaturvedi and debutante Sharvari Wagh on the ensemble cast. Written and directed by Varun V. Sharma, Bunty Aur Babli 2 will arrive in theatres on 26th June 2020. The makers took to social media to announce the official release date of the film on Tuesday.
The original film had Abhishek Bachchan opposite Rani Mukerji. Their chemistry was liked by one and all in the movie. So, when the makers went ahead to announce a sequel to Bunty Aur Babli, many fans were curious to know the reason behind not having Bachchan onboard.
Talking about his absence in the sequel, Mukerji said, “The original Bunty Aur Babli got tremendous love and appreciation from audiences, and it is their love that has made YRF decide to make the sequel. Abhishek and I were both approached by YRF to reprise our roles as the originals in Bunty Aur Babli 2 but, unfortunately, things did not work out with him, and we will miss him dearly. As a team, we are so happy to welcome Saif. I have lovely memories of working with him, and I am really looking forward to creating something new and exciting with him in Bunty Aur Babli 2.”
Bunty Aur Babli 2 will mark the second film outing for Siddhant Chaturvedi who spring-boarded to overnight fame after delivering a powerful performance in Zoya Akhtar’s rap drama Gully Boy (2019) last year.