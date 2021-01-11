Yami Gautam teams up with Pink director?

By: Mohnish Singh







Known for picking up diverse characters, Bollywood actress Yami Gautam has reportedly added yet another exciting film to her upcoming line-up. According to reports, the talented actress has been roped in to play a powerful role in filmmaker Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury’s next directorial offering.

Chowdhury, who is best known for helming Amitabh Bachchan, Taapsee Pannu, Kirti Kulhari, and Angad Bedi’s Pink (2016), had been working on the script for quite some time now. He is finally ready to roll his next Bollywood project after a gap of five years.

Though all details on his upcoming directorial are being kept under wraps, we hear that it will be based on the ongoing problems in media and crimes that occur in journalism. While Yami Gautam has been signed on to front the lead cast, the search for other actors for important characters is still on, we hear.







Gautam, who was recently seen in Ginny Weds Sunny (2020) on Netflix, is currently busy shooting for her next release Bhoot Police. Helmed by Pawan Kirpalani, Bhoot Police is a horror-comedy film. In addition to her, the much-awaited film also stars Saif Ali Khan, Arjun Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez, and Javed Jaffrey in lead roles.

Bhoot Police is being produced by Ramesh Taurani and Akshai Puri under the banners of Tips Industries and 12 Street Entertainment banners. The movie began its principal photography on 4th November, 2020, in Dharmashala, India. It is expected to arrive in theatres towards the end of 2021. The makers are yet to lock any date for the theatrical release of the film.

Keep visiting this space again and again for more updates and reveals from the world of entertainment.











