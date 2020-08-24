Will RoohiAfzana get a direct-to-digital release? Here’s what Janhvi Kapoor has to say

<noscript><iframe src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/L8eg4NoeC4w" width="560" height="315" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen="allowfullscreen"></noscript>

Janhvi Kapoor is currently busy garnering praises for her performance in Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl. The movie was earlier supposed to release in theatres but later the makers decided to release it on Netflix.

Well, there have been reports that Janhvi’s other film RoohiAfzana which also stars Rajkummar Rao and Varun Sharma in the lead roles, is gearing up for a direct-to-digital release as well.

Recently, when we spoke to Janhvi, we asked her if RoohiAfzana will also come on an OTT platform, to which the actress said, “I actually don’t know yet. I think that we are just waiting as of now to see what happens. The film is completely ready, except for one song that we have to shoot. We are just waiting and seeing. But, I am really excited about that film.” When we further asked her that she has a double role in the film, Janhvi said, “Yes (smiles).”

Apart from RoohiAfzana, Janhvi has many interesting projects in her kitty and one of them is Dostana 2. When asked about an update on the film’s shoot, the actress said, “50 percent of the film is done and again we are waiting to see when we can shoot. We were actually supposed to shoot in London, but now let’s see, just waiting.”

Further, when we asked her if she has been offered any projects during the lockdown, Janhvi said, “Yes, a couple of things, but I think I am still waiting to see what I want to do.”