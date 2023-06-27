We will definitely kill Salman Khan: Gangster Goldy Brar

Brar admitted to having killed Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala and said he needed to be taught a lesson as he became very arrogant.

Salman Khan (Photo by Giuseppe CACACE / AFP) (Photo by GIUSEPPE CACACE/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

In an exclusive interview with India Today, Canada-based gangster Goldy Brar issued an open death threat to Bollywood superstar Salman Khan.

Brar, who is a part of the notorious Lawrence Bishnoi gang and is the prime accused and the mastermind behind the assassination of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala, said that he would definitely kill Khan due to a past incident where the superstar insulted the Bishnoi community.

He also confessed that he got Sidhu Moose Wala killed.

“We will kill him,” Brar said. “We will definitely kill him. Bhai saheb (Lawrence) had stated that he wouldn’t apologise. Baba will show mercy only when he feels merciful.”

He further said that killing Khan is his gang’s life goal. “Like we have said earlier, it’s not just about Salman Khan. We will continue our attempts against all our enemies as long as we’re alive. Salman Khan is our target, there’s no doubt about that,” he said.

The statements come as Salman Khan received a number of threatening calls and letters in the last few months following which the Mumbai Police stepped up the security outside the superstar’s house.

Brar admitted to having killed Sidhu Moose Wala and said he needed to be taught a lesson as he became very arrogant. “Sidhu Moose Wala was an egoistic person. He misused his political and money power. It was necessary to teach him a lesson, and he was taught one,” Brar said.

