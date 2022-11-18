‘We give too much credit to actors, they do nothing by the way’: Priyanka Chopra Jonas

The actress will next be seen in the Russo Brothers’ much-anticipated Amazon Prime Video series, Citadel.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas (Photo by Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images for Fast Company)

By: Mohnish Singh

Priyanka Chopra Jonas has established herself as a global powerhouse of talent. The actress and entrepreneur was recently in her home country India to promote her new line of hair care products. She took some time off from her hectic schedule and appeared for a couple of interviews with Indian publications before flying back to the US.

During one of the interviews, PeeCee said that she learned nuances of acting from the top filmmakers in the business. She also said that actors do not deserve the praise they get since they do nothing.

“This does not have to do with just working with the best in the business in the States. Even when I was working in Bollywood, working with the best filmmakers taught me how to be the best actor. We give too much credit to actors; actors do nothing by the way. We really don’t. I have always said this. Actors do nothing,” she said.

The Bajirao Mastani (2015) actress further elaborated, “We say out somebody else’s words, we are working on a script that is written by someone else, we are lip-syncing and singing songs that are in someone else’s voice. We’re dancing steps that are choreographed by somebody else. We are doing marketing, where questions are asked by somebody else. We are dressed by somebody, hair and makeup are done by somebody. So, what am I doing? Those 30 seconds of a scene, is where I come in. And then when I talk about the movie, etc. So, I have a very limited role.”

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra Jonas has some interesting projects in her kitty. She will soon begin filming for Farhan Akhtar’s Bollywood film Jee Le Zara, which also stars Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt in prominent roles. The actress also headlines the Russo Brothers’ much-anticipated Amazon Prime Video series, Citadel.

