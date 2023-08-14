Website Logo
  Monday, August 14, 2023
Was stressed about ‘Gadar 2’ before release, says Sunny Deol

The 65-year-old actor said Gadar 2 is a personal film.

Sunny Deol (Photo by SUJIT JAISWAL/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

Actor Sunny Deol on Monday said he was “stressed” before the release of Gadar 2 but the overwhelming response has made him emotional.

A sequel to Deol’s 2001 hit Gadar: Ek Prem Katha, the Anil Sharma directorial has become a runaway hit at the domestic box office, amassing over £13 million in its opening weekend.

“I was very stressed, everyone is stressed about something in life because everyone works hard and they don’t want to fail. In my life, I’ve always walked on the path of truth and that’s the most difficult thing to do.

“But when you attain success, you do feel very good about it. When this film released, I realised I’ve God’s blessings. I was crying and happy at the same time. I met my father that day, I told him that I’m very happy and going crazy,” Deol told reporters at the success press conference of the film.

In the movie, Deol reprised his iconic role of Tara Singh alongside returning cast members — Ameesha Patel as Sakeena and Utkarsh Sharma as Charanjeet.

The 65-year-old actor said Gadar 2 is a personal film.

“I’m connected with Tara Singh and I didn’t want to leave any stone unturned for Tara Singh. I wanted to connect with the audience because I wanted them to connect with Tara Singh,” Deol said.

Gadar 2 is set in 1971 and follows Tara Singh’s journey to Pakistan to rescue his son, Charanjeet Singh from the Pakistani Army. The original was set during the Partition period.

The actor also talked about his father Dharmendra’s concern about Gadar 2 being leaked online and said the magic of the big screen will never fade away.

“My father told me that the film is there on YouTube. I told him that piracy has been happening for many years, but nothing can match up to the magic of the silver screen,” Deol said.

