Sunny Deol’s ‘Jaat’ draws south masala film comparisons as fans call it a ‘mass action ride’

Sunny Deol’s latest film Jaat has stirred up a storm both in cinemas and on social media. Directed by Telugu filmmaker Gopichand Malineni in his Bollywood debut, the action-thriller features Deol in a role that many say harks back to his Ghayal and Ghatak days. But while some are cheering the film as a full-blown mass entertainer, others feel it falls short of expectations.

Social media is flooded with reactions. A section of fans labelled the film a “south-style masala ride,” complete with over-the-top action, punchy one-liners, and slow-motion stunts. Some even compared it to blockbusters from South India, mentioning its loud background score, stylised fights, and emotional melodrama.

One viewer wrote, “It’s a total mass film, Sunny Deol is smashing goons in style! Feels like watching a dubbed Telugu action movie.” Another praised the thrilling sequences, saying, “From the beach chase to the interval block, pure goosebumps!”

But not everyone was impressed. “Poor storytelling and forced action,” one user posted. Another said, “Very disappointing performance by Sunny Deol. Didn’t expect this.”

Trade analyst Sumit Kadel acknowledged that advance bookings weren’t promising but suggested that Deol’s strong connect with the heartland audience could boost earnings through spot bookings in B and C centres.

Randeep Hooda plays the menacing villain Rana Tunga. Speaking about his role, he said, “Jaat is more than a name, it’s an emotion. Patriotism, justice, love, and rage all packed into one. As a Jat myself, I was proud to be part of a story that taps into that spirit.”

The ensemble cast includes Regina Cassandra, Saiyami Kher, Vineet Kumar Singh, Jagapathi Babu, and Ramya Krishnan. While Hooda and Singh have been appreciated for their intense performances, critics pointed out that Saiyami’s role felt underused.

The film has also been appreciated for its background score by Thaman S, which elevates major action scenes. Director Gopichand Malineni brings in his South Indian sensibility, which is both a strength and a drawback depending on who you ask.

Despite the criticism, many agree on one thing: watching Sunny Deol in full action mode on the big screen is still a thrill. Whether Jaat holds up to repeat viewings or not, it has certainly got people talking.