Sunny Deol signs an action thriller

Action star Sunny Deol, who recently launched his son Karan Deol with his directorial Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas (2019), has confirmed his next film in the lead role. The movie, which is being touted as an action thriller, will be helmed by South filmmaker Hanu Raghavapudi.

Talking about the forthcoming project, Sunny Deol said that it is not a remake of any South Indian movie. “No, it is not a remake of any south film, but a different and very interesting subject, full of action, suspense and thriller. The character too is different from the work I have done till date,” said the actor.

The film is currently in its pre-production stage. The makers are planning to begin production by the beginning of April 2020. The untitled project is an action thriller, starring Sunny Deol in a never seen before avatar.

Director Hanu Raghavapudi, who has previously directed Andala Rakshashi and I am Famous, is now making his debut in Bollywood. The director is thankful to producer Anuj Sharma for considering him for such a big break in Hindi cinema.

“It is like a dream come true for me as Sunny sir also loved the script and is equally excited for the film. He has already begun preparing for his look and spending more time in the gym as his look requires a different kind of sculpted body. The movie will have some daredevil action sequences and to do so there is no bigger action star than him,” said Hanu Raghavapudi.

“My role in this film is very different, though its too early to prompt anything about my character now, but all I can say, it surely requires me to put in some extra efforts for the same . Hopefully, I am able to achieve what it demands,” concluded Sunny Deol.

The film is produced by Anuj Sharma under the banner of Shantketan Entertainment.