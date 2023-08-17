5 patriotic films of Sunny Deol to watch if you loved ‘Gadar 2’

Sunny Deol’s latest film Gadar 2, which is a sequel to his all-time blockbuster film Gadar: Ek Prem Katha, has been performing exceptionally well at the domestic box office ever since its release on August 11.

Sunny Deol (Photo credit: Sunny Deol/Instagram)

By: Mohnish Singh

Directed by Anil Sharma, Sunny Deol’s latest film Gadar 2, which is a sequel to his all-time blockbuster film Gadar: Ek Prem Katha, has been performing exceptionally well at the domestic box office ever since its release on August 11. The audience has connected big time with its theme of patriotism. But Gadar 2 is not the only film of Sunny Deol that has patriotism at its core. So, as Gadar 2 continues its glorious run at the box office, let’s take a look at 5 other patriotic films of Sunny Deol.

Gadar: Ek Prem Katha (2001)

Gadar: Ek Prem Katha is a period action drama starring Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel, and Amrish Puri in pivotal roles. In the film based on the Indo-Pak partition of 1947, Sunny delivers one of his career’s best performances as Tara Singh who goes all out to protect his love. Gadar is one of the most successful films in Indian cinema. It has action, romance, and emotions blended so well together that you can watch it multiple times.

Indian (2001)

Directed by M Maharajan, Indian sees Sunny Deol in the role of a police officer who cannot stand corruption in the system. The film is filled with patriotism and has several raw action sequences to keep you glued to the screen. It also features Shilpa Shetty, Danny Denzongpa, Raj Babbar, Mukesh Rishi, and Rahul Dev in important roles.

23rd March 1931: Shaheed (2002)

Directed by Guddu Dhanoa, 23rd March 1931: Shaheed is a historical biographical drama about Bhagat Singh and depicts the events leading up to the hanging of Singh and his companions Shivaram Rajguru and Sukhdev Thapar on 23 March 1931. The film stars Bobby Deol as Singh and Sunny as Chandra Shekhar Azad.

Maa Tujhhe Salaam (2002)

The film stars Sunny as an Indian military officer, Major Pratap Singh, who aborts a terrorist infiltration attempt of the enemy country single-handedly with the help of a few local civilians, at an area that’s located near the border of India. Directed by Tinu Verma, the film also features Tabu and Arbaaz Khan in important roles.

Border (1997)

J.P. Dutta’s directorial is based on the 1971 India-Pakistan battle at Longewala. Border is considered one of the finest war films in India and it still draws audiences on TV premieres. The film has multiple actors but Sunny stands out with his performance as s Major Kuldip Singh Chandpuri, MVC. The film won several Filmfare and National Film Awards after its great run at the box office.