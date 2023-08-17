Website Logo
  • Thursday, August 17, 2023
Trending Now:  

Bollywood News

5 patriotic films of Sunny Deol to watch if you loved ‘Gadar 2’

Sunny Deol’s latest film Gadar 2, which is a sequel to his all-time blockbuster film Gadar: Ek Prem Katha, has been performing exceptionally well at the domestic box office ever since its release on August 11.

Sunny Deol (Photo credit: Sunny Deol/Instagram)

By: Mohnish Singh

Directed by Anil Sharma, Sunny Deol’s latest film Gadar 2, which is a sequel to his all-time blockbuster film Gadar: Ek Prem Katha, has been performing exceptionally well at the domestic box office ever since its release on August 11.  The audience has connected big time with its theme of patriotism. But Gadar 2 is not the only film of Sunny Deol that has patriotism at its core. So, as Gadar 2 continues its glorious run at the box office, let’s take a look at 5 other patriotic films of Sunny Deol.

Gadar: Ek Prem Katha (2001)

Gadar: Ek Prem Katha is a period action drama starring Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel, and Amrish Puri in pivotal roles. In the film based on the Indo-Pak partition of 1947, Sunny delivers one of his career’s best performances as Tara Singh who goes all out to protect his love. Gadar is one of the most successful films in Indian cinema. It has action, romance, and emotions blended so well together that you can watch it multiple times.

Indian (2001)

Directed by M Maharajan, Indian sees Sunny Deol in the role of a police officer who cannot stand corruption in the system. The film is filled with patriotism and has several raw action sequences to keep you glued to the screen. It also features Shilpa Shetty, Danny Denzongpa, Raj Babbar, Mukesh Rishi, and Rahul Dev in important roles.

23rd March 1931: Shaheed (2002)

Directed by Guddu Dhanoa, 23rd March 1931: Shaheed is a historical biographical drama about Bhagat Singh and depicts the events leading up to the hanging of Singh and his companions Shivaram Rajguru and Sukhdev Thapar on 23 March 1931. The film stars Bobby Deol as Singh and Sunny as Chandra Shekhar Azad.

Maa Tujhhe Salaam (2002)

The film stars Sunny as an Indian military officer, Major Pratap Singh, who aborts a terrorist infiltration attempt of the enemy country single-handedly with the help of a few local civilians, at an area that’s located near the border of India. Directed by Tinu Verma, the film also features Tabu and Arbaaz Khan in important roles.

Border (1997)

J.P. Dutta’s directorial is based on the 1971 India-Pakistan battle at Longewala. Border is considered one of the finest war films in India and it still draws audiences on TV premieres. The film has multiple actors but Sunny stands out with his performance as s Major Kuldip Singh Chandpuri, MVC. The film won several Filmfare and National Film Awards after its great run at the box office.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

Entertainment
Salman Khan’s ‘Tiger 3’ to have Christopher Nolan connection
Entertainment
Akshay Kumar thanks audiences for ‘greatest week in Indian film history’
Entertainment
‘Gadar 2’ runs riot at domestic box office
Entertainment
SRK credits Gauri to educate, teach dignity to all kids
Entertainment
BR Ambedkar’s grandson lauds Radhika’s portrayal of Dalit woman in ‘Made in Heaven 2’
Entertainment
‘Gadar 2’ scores big on Independence Day, Sunny Deol reacts
Entertainment
SRK to Salman: Check out how Bollywood celebs celebrated Independence Day
Entertainment
Big B reviews Abhishek Bachchan’s film ‘Ghoomer’, calls it ‘incredible’
Entertainment
Hrithik and Deepika share official motion poster of ‘Fighter’
Entertainment
Karan Johar to Ajay Devgn, celebs wish fans on Independence Day
Entertainment
Was stressed about ‘Gadar 2’ before release, says Sunny Deol
Entertainment
Important to challenge yourself and break boundaries: Rajkummar Rao
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW