Sunny Deol announces ‘Border 2’

Filmmaker JP Dutta, who directed Border, will serve as a producer on the sequel alongside his daughter Nidhi Dutt via JP Films.

Sunny Deol (Photo by SUJIT JAISWAL/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

Bollywood star Sunny Deol on Thursday announced the sequel to Border on the 27th release anniversary of the 1997 blockbuster film.

According to the makers, the upcoming movie is “India’s biggest war film” which will be directed by Anurag Singh, known for Kesari and the first two films in the Jatt & Juliet franchise.

Filmmaker JP Dutta, who directed Border, will serve as a producer on the sequel alongside his daughter Nidhi Dutt via JP Films.

Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar will also produce the new movie under the banner of T-Series.

Deol shared the announcement teaser of Border 2 on his official X page.

Released on June 13, 1997, Border was based on the events of Battle of Longewala during the India-Pakistan War of 1971. It also starred Suniel Shetty, Jackie Shroff, Akshaye Khanna, Sudesh Berry and Puneet Issar alongside a supporting cast of Kulbhushan Kharbanda, Tabu, Raakhee, Pooja Bhatt and Sharbani Mukherjee.

One of the top grossing films of 1997, the film’s popularity was propelled by its songs, penned by Javed Akhtar and composed by Anu Malik. Tracks “Sandese Aate Hain”, “Ae Jaate Hue Lamhon”, and “Mere Dushman, Mere Bhai” continue to be popular.

Border also won three National Film Awards: best film on national integration, best lyricist for Akhtar, and best playback singer (male) for Hariharan (“Mere Dushman, Mere Bhai”).

