Website Logo
  • Friday, December 15, 2023
Trending Now:  

Entertainment

Vir Das to perform at Apollo Theatre in London

The Apollo Theatre has witnessed performances from The Beatles, The Rolling Stones, David Bowie, Iron Maiden.

Actor-comedian Vir Das (Image source: Instagram)

By: Mohnish Singh

Comedian-actor Vir Das is set to perform at the iconic Apollo Theatre in London on 16th December.

The Apollo Theatre is a venue steeped in musical history having witnessed performances from iconic acts like The Beatles, The Rolling Stones, David Bowie, Iron Maiden, and contemporary music royalties such as Selena Gomez and Kylie Minogue.

Excited to perform at the Apollo Theatre as part of his Mind Fool tour, Vir Das said, “Stepping onto the Apollo Theatre stage is not just a personal triumph; it’s a momentous occasion for Indian comedy. The energy of this historic venue, which has hosted musical legends and comedy icons alike, is both exhilarating and humbling. As I stand before a live audience of almost 5000 people, I am driven by a desire to connect, to bring joy, and to be a bridge between cultures. The Mind Fool tour is my way of spreading laughter across borders, and I can’t wait to share this experience with audiences around the world.”

Vir Das is currently basking in an International Emmy win. Last month, Vir Das won the prestigious International Emmy Award for Comedy for his standup special ‘Vir Das: Landing’

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Vir Das (@virdas)

Talking about winning at the International Emmy Awards, Vir expressed his excitement and said, “I have immense gratitude, holding the International Emmy for Best Comedy for Vir Das: Landing. This one is for my team and for Netflix without whom this wouldn’t have been possible. This journey has been nothing short of extraordinary, and to win this accolade for my fifth special with Netflix feels like a culmination of passion, perseverance, and the undying support of people around the globe who have given so much love to Vir Das: Landing. He added, “This award is not just a recognition of my work but a celebration of the diverse stories and voices from India. Stories that make us laugh, reflect, and, most importantly, unite. This one is for India, for Indian comedy, and for the community of artists at large.”

Vir Das: Landing premiered on Netflix.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

TELEVISION
Raveena Tandon onboards Indian adaptation of ABC series ‘Revenge’
NEWS
Shreyas Talpade suffers heart attack
Entertainment
Shah Rukh performs pooja at Sai Baba temple in Shirdi
Hollywood News
‘Coronation Street’ star Sair Khan announces pregnancy
Hollywood News
Mindy Kaling among two Indian-Americans in Hollywood Reporter’s Power 100 list
Hollywood News
Anthony Anderson to host 2024 Emmy Awards
NEWS
Mrunal Thakur shares fan-girl moment with Daniel Radcliffe
Entertainment
Karan, Kajol celebrate 22 years of ‘Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham’
Hollywood News
Greta Gerwig to serve as jury president at Cannes 2024
Hollywood News
‘Barbie’ leads at Critics Choice Awards 2024 nominations
Entertainment
Shah Rukh Khan tops Global Asian Celebrity List 2023
INTERVIEWS
Jaydeep Sarkar Interview: ‘Response for ‘Rainbow Rishta’ has been unprecedented’
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW