Website Logo
  • Thursday, November 23, 2023
Trending Now:  

Entertainment

I hope we all just get sillier: Vir Das on Emmy win

He was one of the three Indians to be nominated at the 51st International Emmy Awards along with Shefali Shah and Jim Sarbh.

Vir Das (Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

He is still “just a guy on a stool” for whom the audience’s laughter will always be more precious than accolades, says Vir Das, the first Indian comic to win an International Emmy Award.

Das won the award for his Netflix stand-up special Vir Das: Landing in the Best Comedy category at a ceremony in New York on Monday night. He tied with the much-acclaimed British series Derry Girls for the coveted prize.

“The job is to take the beautiful chosen people of the world and humanise them a little bit by making an idiot out of myself… I hope we all just get sillier and continue to be fools,” the actor-comic, who returned home on Wednesday, told PTI in a virtual interview.

The future of the Indian comedy scene is “tremendous”, the 41-year-old said.

“I’m underslept. The phone has been going a little insane. But I’m just grateful. I don’t think anything has fully sunk in yet. Luckily, I have a long flight back to India to process all of it.” An award, he said, is a gift and recognition laughter.

“In my speech, I made sure to thank the Indian people for their laughter. I said it was the soundtrack to my life,” he said.

Injecting a note of reality as he celebrates his first International Emmy trophy, he said it will get him “maybe 30 seconds extra applause” when he walks out on the stage. After that, it will only be about the laughs.

“I will have to make them (the audience) laugh. At the end of the day, they will be like ‘We have paid for this, so make us laugh’.” Das, who has often courted trouble over his quirky, observational performances and social media posts, is already readying for shows in Chandigarh and Bengaluru.

He was one of the three Indians to be nominated at the 51st International Emmy Awards along with Shefali Shah for Delhi Crime season two (Netflix) and Jim Sarbh for Rocket Boys (SonyLIV). Besides, producer Ektaa R Kapoor of Balaji Productions was honoured with the International Emmy Directorate Award.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

Bollywood News
Katrina Kaif on her 20 years journey
Bollywood News
Ranbir a mix of Robert De Niro, Al Pacino and Kamal Haasan: ‘Animal’ director
Bollywood News
‘Was depressed, had two heart attacks trying to make ‘Maximum City’: Anurag Kashyap
Hollywood News
Romesh Ranganathan reveals he was racially abused
NEWS
Remaining BTS members initiate military enlistment process
NEWS
AR Rahman on importance of film festivals
Bollywood News
Kartik Aaryan teams up with Karan Johar
NEWS
Documentary marking 10 years of BTS to premiere on Disney Plus
NEWS
Padma Lakshmi spotted with Kenya Barris
NEWS
‘India I’m bringing home your Emmy’: Ektaa Kapoor
NEWS
International Emmy Awards 2023: Check out complete list of winners
NEWS
Jim Sarbh reacts on his loss at Emmy Awards
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW