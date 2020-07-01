Vijayendra Kumeria resumes Naagin 4 shoot after lockdown

After a complete lockdown of three months, the television industry in India has resumed production on some of its most popular shows, including Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Kumkum Bhagya and Naagin 4. The cast and crew on the sets are adhering to the important precautionary measures mandated by the government in an attempt to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Recently, Vijayendra Kumeria also started shooting for his hit show Naagin 4. Sharing his first-day shoot experience post lockdown, the popular actor informs an entertainment portal that it was a different experience altogether shooting with all sorts of precautions. But he is happy to face the camera again after a long break.

He goes on to add that before reaching the set, there were mixed feelings like will it be safe, is it the right decision to start the shoot, etc. But once he reached the set, he saw everything was organised and all the necessary precautions were taken and after that, he was relaxed.

Kumeria is also thrilled to have met the cast and crew of his show after a long time, though without usual hugs and handshakes. “Meeting the cast and crew after so long was such a nice feeling. No hugs, no handshakes just namaste to everyone was kind of different and funny as well. Once the shoot began, I felt the same energy and passion which we had pre-COVID. Though we have resumed shoot to conclude the season, I believe that the last shot of the show will be shot with the same intensity as the first scene was shot. We have a few days left to shoot with this lovely team and I am sure we will have a lot of fun. Of course, taking all the necessary safety precautions while doing it,” says the actor.

Naagin 4, produced by Balaji Telefilms, is set to bid adieu to audiences in a couple of weeks. The next installment of the supernatural revenge drama is expected to hit the airwaves towards the end of the year.

