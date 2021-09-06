Vijay Deverakonda fulfills his promise; Indian Idol 12 contestant Shanmukha Priya records a song for Liger

Liger poster (Photo from Vijay Deverakonda’s Twitter)

By: Murtuza Nullwala

The grand finale of the popular reality show Indian Idol season 12 took place last month. One of the contestants on the show Shanmukha Priya is a huge fan of actor Vijay Deverakonda, and in the finale episode, a special video message of the actor was played for Priya.

Vijay in the video had stated, “Today, is the finale of Indian Idol and I am sending you all my love, and all my best wishes. Shanmukha today is the finale, forget winning, forget losing, forget everything, just have a blast. It should be memorable, just give it your all, completely enjoy. Own that stage and enjoy the show. Shanmukha you win or lose, you are coming back to Hyderabad, you are meeting me and then you are singing in my film.”

Well now, the actor has fulfilled his promise as Shanmukha has recorded a song in Vijay’s movie Liger. The singer also met Vijay at his house in Hyderabad, India.

Dharma Productions took to Twitter to share a video of Vijay and Shanmukha’s meeting. They tweeted, “The #LigerPromise fulfilled by @TheDeverakonda ! Making a dream come true, here’s welcoming the talented #ShanmukhaPriya on board for #Liger!”

Directed by Puri Jagannadh, Liger also stars Ananya Panday and Ramya Krishna. The movie was slated to release this month but has been postponed due to the pandemic.