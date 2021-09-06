Website Logo
  • Monday, September 06, 2021
Trending Now:  
India Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 440,752
Total Cases 33,027,621
Today's Fatalities 219
Today's Cases 38,948
Pakistan Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Sri Lanka Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Bangladesh Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
UK Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 440,752
Total Cases 33,027,621
Today's Fatalities 219
Today's Cases 38,948

Entertainment

Vijay Deverakonda fulfills his promise; Indian Idol 12 contestant Shanmukha Priya records a song for Liger

Liger poster (Photo from Vijay Deverakonda’s Twitter)

By: Murtuza Nullwala

The grand finale of the popular reality show Indian Idol season 12 took place last month. One of the contestants on the show Shanmukha Priya is a huge fan of actor Vijay Deverakonda, and in the finale episode, a special video message of the actor was played for Priya.

Vijay in the video had stated, “Today, is the finale of Indian Idol and I am sending you all my love, and all my best wishes. Shanmukha today is the finale, forget winning, forget losing, forget everything, just have a blast. It should be memorable, just give it your all, completely enjoy. Own that stage and enjoy the show. Shanmukha you win or lose, you are coming back to Hyderabad, you are meeting me and then you are singing in my film.”

Well now, the actor has fulfilled his promise as Shanmukha has recorded a song in Vijay’s movie Liger. The singer also met Vijay at his house in Hyderabad, India.

Dharma Productions took to Twitter to share a video of Vijay and Shanmukha’s meeting. They tweeted, “The #LigerPromise fulfilled by @TheDeverakonda ! Making a dream come true, here’s welcoming the talented #ShanmukhaPriya on board for #Liger!”

Directed by Puri Jagannadh, Liger also stars Ananya Panday and Ramya Krishna. The movie was slated to release this month but has been postponed due to the pandemic.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

Entertainment
Konkona Sensharma and Arjun Rampal starrer The Rapist to premiere at Busan International Film Festival
Entertainment
Varun Dhawan’s Ganpati song from Salman Khan starrer Antim to be out this week?
Entertainment
Tovino Thomas’ superhero film Minnal Murali to premiere on Netflix
Entertainment
Sidharth Shukla’s family releases a statement, ‘We request you to allow our family the privacy…
Entertainment
Mrunal Thakur teams up with Aditya Roy Kapur for Thadam Hindi remake
Entertainment
Exclusive: “I always wanted to make my digital debut with something fresh, something powerful,” says…
Entertainment
Shah Rukh Khan kicks off shoot for Atlee Kumar’s next in Pune
Entertainment
Dev Patel’s The Green Knight lands a UK release date
Entertainment
Ankita Lokhande shares how Pavitra Rishta 2.0 came into existence
Entertainment
Saif Ali Khan is all praises for his Vikram Vedha remake co-star Hrithik…
Entertainment
Producer Sahu Garapati on direct-to-digital release of Tuck Jagadish: We waited to take…
Entertainment
John Cena pays tribute to late actor Sidharth Shukla
Eastern Eye

Videos

Actor Sidharth Shukla passes away
Krystle D’Souza on Chehre, experience of working with Amitabh Bachchan…
Rumy Jafry on Chehre, casting of Amitabh Bachchan & Emraan…
;

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE
Most Popular
Man charged with murder over wife’s death at Arthur’s Seat
Muslim leaders should do more to tackle radicalisation: Ex-MI6 chief
India go 2-1 up after Bumrah, Umesh bowling show
Johnson to announce NHS boost before cabinet reshuffle
Konkona Sensharma and Arjun Rampal starrer The Rapist to premiere…
Varun Dhawan’s Ganpati song from Salman Khan starrer Antim to…