Vidyut Jammwal launches his production house ‘Action Hero Films’

By Murtuza Iqbal

Vidyut Jammwal has made a mark in the industry with his amazing action movies. He is known as the action star of Bollywood.

Vidyut made his Bollywood debut with the 2011 release Force in which he played the antagonist. As he completes 10 years in the industry, the actor has launched his own production house named Action Hero Films.

The actor took to Twitter to inform his fans about it. He tweeted, “Celebrating my 10th year in cinema & I’m grateful to be sharing this milestone with you. Announcing our production house @actionherofilms , co-producer @abbassayyed771 #ActionHeroFilms #10YearsOfVidyutJammwal #Gratitude #JammwalionsAreTheBest #Milestone #MakingMoviesIsTheDream.”

A statement shared on Twitter about the production house mentions, “Action Hero Films is built on integrity and respect – our values of spotting and supporting talent by creating writers’ room, music room, etc will reflect in our choices.”

Talking about Vidyut’s films, the actor had three direct-to-digital releases during the pandemic, Khuda Haafiz, Yaara, and The Power. Well, it was only Khuda Haafiz that impressed the audiences and now, the sequel to the film is also in the pipeline. The actor also has a film titled Sanak lined up.