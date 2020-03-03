Vidya Balan starts shooting for her next Sherni

Last seen in Mission Mangal (2019), a sci-fi film which turned out to be a huge money-spinner at the ticket window, Vidya Balan is busy signing some interesting projects. She recently gave her nod to a film called Sherni. And now, the news is coming in that the talented actress has even started shooting for the same.

The film mounted the shooting floor today on the occasion of World Wildlife Day. The National award-winning actress took to her social media handle to share an image of the muhurat clap as the team gears up to roll the camera.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vidya Balan (@balanvidya) on Mar 3, 2020 at 5:00am PST

Sharing images from the muhurat pooja, she wrote, “Invoking blessings all across. The Sherni shoot begins on World Wildlife Day. Surreal to do the mahurat puja in an ancient temple in the middle of a forest.”

The forthcoming film is being directed by Amit Masurkar who has previously called the shots for the Rajkummar Rao starrer Newton (2017) which was India’s official entry for Oscar. He had also directed the 2013 slacker-comedy Sulemani Keeda. Bhushan Kumar, Vikram Malhotra, Krishan Kumar, and Amit Masurkar are producing the film. Sherni has been written by Aastha Tiku.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vidya Balan (@balanvidya) on Jan 16, 2020 at 10:04pm PST

Meanwhile, Vidya Balan will next be seen in Shakuntala Devi in which she plays the genius mathematician and Indian writer who wrote many books on mathematics, puzzles and astrology. Dangal (2016) girl Sanya Malhotra will also be a part of the project. She has taken up the role of Vidya Balan’s daughter in Shakuntala Devi. The project has been helmed by filmmaker Anu Menon who has previously directed such films as London, Paris, New York (2012) and Waiting (2016).