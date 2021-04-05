Vicky Kaushal and Bhumi Pednekar test positive for coronavirus

By: Mohnish Singh







Rising Bollywood star Vicky Kaushal on Monday took to social media to inform that he tested positive for the coronavirus.

In his post, the actor wrote that he contracted the virus despite taking all the necessary precautions. He urged everyone who came in contact with him lately to get themselves tested as well.

“In spite of all care and precautions, unfortunately, I have tested positive for Covid-19. Following all essential protocols, I am under home quarantine, taking medication as prescribed by my doctor. I request all those who came in contact with me to immediately get tested. Take care and stay safe,” Kaushal wrote.







Earlier, on Monday, actress Bhumi Pednekar also tested positive for the coronavirus. She also took to social media to inform her fans about the same. “I have tested positive for Covid-19. As of today, I have mild symptoms but am feeling okay and have isolated myself. I am following the protocol given by my doctor and health professionals,” she wrote.

The actress also urged those who were in her vicinity in the recent past to get themselves tested. She also requested everyone to not take this situation lightly. “Please do not take this situation lightly, even though I followed utmost precaution and care, I have contracted it. Wear a mask, keep washing your hands, maintain social distancing and be mindful of your general behaviour,” she added.

Several Hindi film actors including Kartik Aaryan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Manoj Bajpayee, Akshay Kumar, Fatima Sana Shaikh, and Vikrant Massey have tested positive for the coronavirus over the past few weeks. Akshay Kumar has been admitted to a hospital as a precautionary measure.







Following an unprecedented spike in the number of coronavirus cases, Maharashtra chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray had announced several restrictions on Sunday, including a night curfew and weekend lockdown.

