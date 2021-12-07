Website Logo
  • Tuesday, December 07, 2021
Trending Now:  
India Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 469,724
Total Cases 34,606,541
Today's Fatalities 477
Today's Cases 9,765
Pakistan Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Sri Lanka Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Bangladesh Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
UK Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 469,724
Total Cases 34,606,541
Today's Fatalities 477
Today's Cases 9,765

Entertainment

Several Bollywood celebrities reach Rajasthan to attend Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif’s wedding

Katrina Kaif (Photo credit: SUJIT JAISWAL/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

Close friends and colleagues of Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif, including filmmaker Kabir Khan, his wife Mini Mathur, director Vijay Krishna Achara, Sharvari Wagh, Neha Dhupia, and Angad Bedi arrived in Jaipur on Tuesday morning to attend their wedding.

The three-day wedding festivities of Kaif and Kaushal started on Tuesday with a Mehendi ceremony and to celebrate the occasion, family members, as well as close friends of the couple from the film industry, have reached Rajasthan.

Both Kaif, 38, and Kaushal, left for Jaipur from Mumbai on Monday evening with their families.  Soon after their arrival in Jaipur, the two families drove straight to the wedding venue, Six Senses Fort Barwara, Sawai Madhopur, in a convoy of more than 15 cars.

The wedding preparations have been in full swing. It is going to be a private, intimate affair, but the couple has spared no expense to ensure that they make their special day a memorable one. Vicky has a big, loving, and warm Punjabi family on his side, who are all looking forward to officially welcoming Katrina into the family.

Six Senses Fort Barwara, the luxurious property, a fort converted into a hotel, is guarded by private security personnel and bouncers. Elaborate security arrangements are in place in and around the hotel. According to the source, the Mehendi ceremony is most likely to be held on Tuesday.

Noted playback singers like Shankar Mahadevan, Ehsaan Noorani, Punjabi singer Gurdas Maan, were also spotted arriving at Jaipur earlier today.  There are reports that Mann will be performing at the wedding.  When asked what would he like to say to Katrina and Vicky, Maan told reporters outside Jaipur airport, “My love to the couple. God bless them.”

While both the gates of the hotel are being guarded by private security personnel, local policemen are also seen deployed in the area. District collector Rajendra Kishan said that the district administration has given instructions to the hotel authorities to ensure compliance with Covid-19 safety guidelines. “It is a personal event. I recently held a meeting with our officers and representatives of the hotel and asked them to ensure compliance of Covid-19 related guidelines,” he said.

The hotel authorities and security agency have also been instructed to coordinate with the local police so that there is no security-related issue, he said.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

Entertainment
Dave Bautista roped in to star in M Night Shyamalan’s Knock at the Cabin
Entertainment
MasterChef semi-finalist says his parents didn’t want him to be a cook growing up
TELEVISION
Urfi Javed: Stylishly bold
TELEVISION
Taking Simple steps towards success
FILM
‘I believe actors should be mindful when choosing roles and projects’
MUSIC
Ghazal great Ghulam Ali in his own words
Entertainment
Confirmed: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan to star in Indo-American project The Letter
Entertainment
Riz Ahmed honoured at British Independent Film Awards 2021
Entertainment
Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal land in Jaipur ahead of wedding
Entertainment
Siddhant Chaturvedi about to wrap up the final schedule of Yudhra
Entertainment
Sara Ali Khan remembers Sushant Singh Rajput as Kedarnath turns 3
Entertainment
Arshad Warsi clocks 25 years in Bollywood
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
;

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Most Popular
I want to play 80-90 Tests for New Zealand: Ajaz…
UK blasted for Afghanistan evacuation response
Bangladesh minister quits after sexist tirade, rape threat
Asian cricketers feel like ‘outsiders’ in English game
Indian farming union to evaluate latest government offers
BT aims to make its workforce more diverse
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE