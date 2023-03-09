Website Logo
  Thursday, March 09, 2023
Veteran actor-director Satish Kaushik passes away at 66

A day before his death, Satish attended the Holi bash of Shabana Azmi and Javed Akhtar in Mumbai.

Director and actor Satish Kaushik (Photo by SUJIT JAISWAL/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

Veteran Bollywood actor and director Satish Chandra Kaushik passed away earlier this morning. He was 66 years old.

His post-mortem will be done at Deen Dayal Hospital in Delhi on Thursday. His body will then be brought to Mumbai.

Bollywood actor Anupam Kher took to Twitter to announce the sad news earlier this morning.

“I know “death is the ultimate truth of this world!” But I never thought in my dreams that I would write this thing about my best friend Satish Kaushik while alive. Such a sudden full stop on a friendship of 45 years!! Life will NEVER be the same without you SATISH! Om Shanti!” Anupam Kher said in a tweet.

Satish attended the Holi bash of Shabana Azmi and Javed Akhtar in Mumbai. His photos and videos at the party were doing the rounds on the internet. He came to Delhi on Wednesday to attend a close friend’s Holi party when he reportedly fell sick.

Satish Chandra Kaushik who was born on April 13, 1956, was an actor, director, producer, comedian, and screenwriter.

Eastern Eye

Eastern Eye

