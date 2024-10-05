My Playlist with Umair Butt

Umair Butt

By: Eastern Eye

RISING Pakistani star Umair Butt has been lighting up the Punjabi music scene with popular songs like Neray Neray Vas and his 2024 hit collaboration Blockbuster.

The talented singer-songwriter recently added to his growing list of catchy songs with the vibrant single Drama, a playful exploration of young love, masterminded by international music producer Maizu.

In a conversation with Eastern Eye, he shared 10 of his favourite songs.

Tu Jhoom by Abida Parveen and Naseebo Laal: I am in awe of this beautiful composition. The collaboration between these two iconic singers is what makes this song stand out for me. It adds so much power to the track, and the lyrics are something I deeply connect with.

Jhol by Annural Khalid and Maanu: I am obsessed with the melody of this song, particularly Annural’s part. The fact that it has been stuck in my head since I first heard it speaks to how brilliant it is.

295 by Sidhu Moosewala: This track by the late, great Sidhu Moosewala is a reality check. It touches on truths that many of us don’t want to face, which is what gives it such depth and meaning.

Maa by Sidhu Moosewala: Another song from an artist who was taken away from us too soon. It reminds me of my mother and the pure connection I had with her. This heartfelt song is very special to me.

Blockbuster by Umair Butt, Gharvi Group and Faris Shafi: Blockbuster is a reflection of my culture, and I feel a sense of pride whenever I listen to it. It’s amazing how this song has connected with so many people around the world and made the impact it has.

Drama by Umair Butt: This song will always hold a special place for me because it’s my first solo release. I have a strong connection to Drama, knowing the effort and love that went into its creation.

Tere Bina Rogi Hoye by Ustad Nusrat Fatesh Ali Khan: The brilliance of Nusrat Sahab is evident in the melody and lyrics of this song. Although I usually avoid sad songs, I keep coming back to this one because it’s filled with so much emotion.

Softly by Karan Aujla: I love the composition of this song – it’s very catchy. It’s one of those tracks that you can play on repeat and it just sticks with you.

Born to Shine by Diljit Dosanjh: Diljit’s ability to add fun to his songs while still composing them to perfection is something I really admire. He has been doing this consistently with a long list of hits.

Illegal Weapon by Jasmyn Sandlas and Garry Sandhu: This dynamic duet is just a fun song with a brilliant composition, which is why it’s made its way onto so many playlists, including mine.