Tusshar Kapoor on Golmaal 5: I am sure it will be made, but I don’t know when







Murtuza Iqbal

Last year in November, Rohit Shetty and Ajay Devgn had announced that they are teaming up for Golmaal 5. But then there’s no update on the film.

Apart from Ajay Devgn, Golmaal movies also star Arshad Warsi, Tusshar Kapoor, Kunal Kemmu, and Shreyas Talpade.







Well, recently while talking to Tusshar, we asked him that Golmaal 5 was announced last year, so what’s the update on it, to which the actor said, “Well, Rohit (Shetty) will be able to answer that question. Yes, we had announced it last year. However, there has been no update for me at least with regards to G5 (Golmaal 5). I am sure it will be made there are no two ways about it, but I don’t know when. Rohit is the producer and the director, he will the best to answer that.”

Tusshar Kapoor has turned a producer with the film Laxmii, and when we asked him about his production plans, he told us, “There is a film that I have produced and it is ready. It has me as an actor but I won’t talk about it now, I want Laxmii to release first and then I want to announce that film. So, then there’s another surprise that comes up.”







“As an actor, it’s a very different role for me, it’s very different from what I have done before. It’s a thriller film and the character that I am playing is something that I have never tried. I have done it in a different way, but this time it’s a more mature character and the zone of the film is very dark. So, that will be new,” the actor added.

Laxmii will start streaming on Disney+ Hotstar on 9th November 2020.











