Website Logo
  • Tuesday, November 23, 2021
Trending Now:  
India Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 466,147
Total Cases 34,526,480
Today's Fatalities 236
Today's Cases 7,579
Pakistan Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Sri Lanka Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Bangladesh Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
UK Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 466,147
Total Cases 34,526,480
Today's Fatalities 236
Today's Cases 7,579

Entertainment

Trailer of Shahid Kapoor and Mrunal Thakur starrer Jersey released

Jersey poster (Photo from Dil Raju Productions)

By: Murtuza Nullwala

Shahid Kapoor and Mrunal Thakur starrer Jersey is slated to release on 31st December 2021. The movie is a remake of a Telugu film of the same name and it starred Nani and Shraddha Srinath in the lead roles.

On Tuesday (23), the trailer of Jersey was released. Dil Raju Productions, who are producing the film, tweeted the trailer and wrote, “Unleash the power of dreams for the ones you love! Here’s presenting the #JerseyTrailer http://bit.ly/Jersey_Trailer @shahidkapoor @mrunal0801 @gowtam19 #AlluAravind @AlluEnts @DilRajuProdctns @SitharaEnts @theamangill @vamsi84 @brat_films @jerseythefilm.”

The trailer of Jersey is good, but we cannot ignore that this is also an exact remake of the Telugu film and nothing has been changed here. The same was the scenario with Kapoor’s last film Kabir Singh which was a remake of the Telugu movie Arjun Reddy.

In the trailer, Kapoor and Thakur are good, but their performance will be compared to Nani and Srinath’s act. What grabs our attention the most in the trailer is the music; we can’t wait to hear the songs of the film.

Jersey is directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri who had also helmed the Telugu film. The original film had won India’s National Award for Best Feature Film – Telugu, so expectations from the remake are also quite high.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

Entertainment
Bangarraju teaser and Thank You poster, Chaitanya Akkineni’s fans get a double treat on his…
Entertainment
International Emmy Awards 2021: No win for Aarya, Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Vir Das
Entertainment
Atrangi Re to premiere on Disney+ Hotstar on December 24, trailer to be out on…
Entertainment
Priyanka Chopra Jonas’ mother rubbishes speculations of her daughter’s separation with Nick Jonas
Entertainment
Rajkummar Rao and Janhvi Kapoor reunite to headline Dharma Productions’ Mr And Mrs Mahi
Entertainment
Kamal Haasan tests positive for Covid-19, hospitalised
Entertainment
Freida Pinto and husband Cory Tran announce the arrival of baby boy
Entertainment
ZEE5 announces premiere date for suspense thriller 420 IPC
Entertainment
Netizens come out in support of Shamita Shetty after Afsana Khan blames the…
Entertainment
“I do not cheat my audience,” avers Sirf Tum actor Vivian Dsena
Entertainment
Cirkus: Last shooting schedule of Ranveer Singh starrer to start from December 1?
Entertainment
Sujoy Ghosh reveals the first draft of Kahaani featured Abhishek Bachchan as Bob…
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
;

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Most Popular
Court orders to deport illegal immigrant Lakhu Odedra to India
Third former Essex player alleges he suffered racist abuse
All 18 English cricket counties have racism complaints
British Army officer Preet is in Pole position to break…
Why cancel culture is no laughing matter
Brightsun Travel to launch new campaign to showcase Saudi Arabia…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE