Trailer for Riz Ahmed’s futuristic fantasy film ‘Nimona’ out

Nimona is directed by the duo of Nick Bruno and Troy Quane and is set to land on Netflix on June 30.

Riz Ahmed (Photo by TOLGA AKMEN/AFP/Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

Oscar-winning actor Riz Ahmed along with Chloë Grace Moretz is set to lead Netflix’s upcoming futuristic fantasy animated film Nimona. The trailer for the queer graphic novel adaptation has been unveiled.

The film tells an epic tale about shapeshifting, friendship, facing down villains, and learning how to accept yourself and others. It follows the title character, a young woman who wants to be the sidekick of Ballister Boldheart, a criminal who is hunted by everyone in a futuristic medieval world. While Ballister is not too keen on having a sidekick, he does find Nimona to be a helpful friend, as she is also secretly a shapeshifting monster.

Apart from Ahmed and Moretz, the voice cast for the much-anticipated film includes Eugene Lee Yang, Frances Conroy, Lorraine Toussaint, Beck Bennett, Indya Moore, RuPaul Charles, Julio Torres, and Sarah Sherman.

The official logline of the film reads: When Ballister Boldheart (Riz Ahmed), a knight in a futuristic medieval world, is framed for a crime he didn’t commit, the only one who can help him prove his innocence is Nimona (Chloë Grace Moretz), a mischievous teen with a taste for mayhem — who also happens to be a shapeshifting creature Ballister has been trained to destroy. But with the entire kingdom out to get him, Nimona’s the best (or technically the only) sidekick Ballister can hope for. And as the lines between heroes, villains, and monsters start to blur, the two of them set out to wreak serious havoc — for Ballister to clear his name once and for all, and for Nimona to…just wreak serious havoc.

