Trailer for docuseries ‘James May: Our Man in India’ out

Prime Video on Tuesday dropped the trailer for James May: Our Man in India, offering viewers the first glimpse of James May’s extraordinary journey through the heart of India.

A still from James May: Our Man in India trailer

By: Mohnish Singh

After visiting Japan and Italy, the third season of the Our Man In… series brings James May to India, with the popular presenter touring Mumbai, Rajasthan, Delhi, Agra, Kolkata, Darjeeling, and more scenic and vibrant tourist destinations.

Audiences can expect adventure, vibrant landscapes, and, of course, James’ signature dry humour in the upcoming docuseries.

All three episodes are set to launch on Prime Video in over 240 countries and territories on 5 January 2024.

In the latest season, James May takes on his greatest adventure yet: a 3,000-mile coast-to-coast epic across India, the most populous – and perhaps most extraordinary – country in the world.

Starting by the Arabian Sea and finishing at the Bay of Bengal, his journey will encompass incredible landscapes, from the baking deserts of Rajasthan to the dramatic Himalayan foothills, and explore environments as diverse as the mangrove forests of the Sundarbans, through to the global megacities of Mumbai, Delhi, and Kolkata.

As mentioned above, James May: Our Man in India is the third in the Our Man In… series, following James’ successful trips to Japan and Italy.

Produced by Plum Pictures, the docuseries will reunite the team behind the previous series, including BAFTA-nominated series director Tom Whitter and executive producer Will Daws.