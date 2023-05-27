Trailer for Idris Elba, Archie Punjabi-starrer Hijack out

Hijack premieres on Apple TV Plus on June 28.

Apple TV+ on Thursday dropped the first trailer for its upcoming action thriller series Hijack starring Idris Elba and Archie Punjabi in lead roles.

Created by George Kay (Lupin) and Jim Field Smith (Criminal) and executive produced by Elba himself, the seven-part miniseries is about a plane that gets sabotaged en route between Dubai and London.

Hijack stars Elba as Sam Nelson, an expert no-nonsense negotiator, and Zahra Gahfoor (Snowpiercer’s Archie Panjabi), a counter-terrorist officer leading the investigation into the hijacking.

Elba and Panjabi are joined by a supporting cast including Christine Adams (Black Lightning), Max Beesley (Bodies), Eve Myles (Torchwood), Neil Maskell (Small Axe), Jasper Britton (The New World), Harry Michell (Yesterday), Aimée Kelly (Wolfblood), Mohamed Elsandel (Hireth) and Ben Miles (Andor).

Hijack is produced by 60Forty Films and Idiotlamp Productions. It is the first project to debut from Elba’s first-look deal with Apple TV+ and his Green Door Pictures.

The deal, which Elba signed back in 2020, will see both the actor and Green Door work alongside the streaming platform to produce both series and features for Apple TV+.

Hijack premieres on Apple TV Plus on June 28. It will drop two episodes on June 28 on Apple TV+, with subsequent episodes to be released weekly on Wednesdays.

