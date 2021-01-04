By Murtuza Iqbal







In 2020, many movies were slated to hit the big screens, but due to lockdown that didn’t happen. Most of the films that were scheduled to release last year have been postponed to this year.

So, today, let’s look at the list of top 10 most awaited films of 2021…

Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai







Salman Khan starrer Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai was slated to release on Eid last year. But now, it is said that the film will release on Eid this year. A few days ago, Cinema Associations had also requested Salman to release Radhe on Eid 2021. While the film has been completed, we are now waiting for an announcement about the release date.

Laal Singh Chaddha







Aamir Khan starrer Laal Singh Chaddha was one of the most awaited films of 2020, and now, it is clearly one of the most awaited films of 2021. Also starring Kareena Kapoor Khan, Laal Singh Chadha is slated to release on Christmas this year.

83

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone starrer 83 is based on India’s victory at the World Cup in the year 1983. Singh plays the role of Kapil Dev in it and we have been eagerly waiting to witness the iconic moment on the big screen.

Sooryavnashi

Sooryavanshi was all set to release in March 2020, but just a few days before the film’s release, the lockdown was announced. The makers of the film have not yet announced the new release date. But fans of Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif are eagerly waiting for the movie.

Radhe Shyam

Prabhas and Pooja Hegde starrer Radhe Shyam is a multi-lingual film, and everyone is waiting for the movie to hit the big screens. It’s a period love story and the posters of the movie have already created a lot of curiosity among the audiences. There were reports that the movie might release in April this year, but the makers have not yet announced the release date officially.

RRR

RRR is a Telugu film but it will be dubbed and released in various languages including Hindi. The movie is directed by Baahubali fame filmmaker SS Rajamouli and stars Jr NTR, Ram Charan, Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn. The movie was initially supposed to release on 8th January 2021, but due to the pandemic, it has been pushed.

Pathan

YRF has not yet announced the film officially, but Shah Rukh Khan’s fans have been eagerly waiting for Pathan. Reportedly, the film will release on Diwali this year, and recently while wishing his fans Happy New Year, SRK in a video stated ‘See you on the big screen in 2021’.

Thalaivi

Kangana Ranaut starrer Thalaivi is a biopic on late actress-turned-politician Jayalalithaa. It will surely be interesting to see the life of Jayalalithaa on the big screen, and we can surely expect a great performance by Kangana in it.

Jersey

Shahid Kapoor’s last release was Kabir Singh which was a remake of Telugu movie Arjun Reddy. Now, he is all set to feature in one more remake. Shahid will be seen in Jersey which is a remake of Telugu movie which had the same title. It will be interesting to see if Jersey also becomes a blockbuster like Kabir Singh.

Gangubai Kathiawadi

Last but not the least, we have Gangubai Kathiawadi on the list. The movie is being directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali and stars Alia Bhatt in the lead role. It is based on the life of Gangubai Kothewali, the madam of a brothel in Kamathipura. SLB’s movies are always amazing and that’s what we expect from Gangubai Kathiawadi as well.





