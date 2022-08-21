Website Logo
  • Sunday, August 21, 2022
Trending Now:  

Entertainment

Tom Cruise’s Top Gun: Maverick surpasses Avengers: Infinity War as sixth highest grosser

Hollywood star Tom Cruise’s recently released action film ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ has surpassed the overall collection of Marvel’s Avengers: Infinity War’ and has become the sixth highest grosser film at the domestic box office history.

Getty Images

By: Kimberly Rodrigues

According to Variety, helmed by Joseph Kosinski, ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ has collected over $679 million in North America, overtaking ‘Infinity War’ which collected $678 million at the domestic box office. Internationally, ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ has generated more than $700 million — and that’s without playing in China or Russia, two major overseas markets. Outside of North America, top-earning territories include the United Kingdom ($95 million), Japan ($82 million), Korea ($62 million), Australia ($60 million) and France ($52.8 million). Globally, it’s the 13th-highest grossing movie ever with $1.379 billion to date, Variety reported.

The film is the sequel to a 1986 super-hit film ‘Top Gun’, which starred Tom Cruise, Kelly McGillis and Val Kilmer in the lead roles, and was among one of the blockbuster hits of that year.

‘Top Gun: Maverick’ has also surpassed ‘Titanic’ as Paramount studio’s most popular movie with $1.5 billion abroad and $2.2 billion worldwide.

Yet, thanks to stellar word-of-mouth and repeat customers, ‘Maverick’ continues to defy the odds. And there’s a chance the movie will continue to fly higher on box office charts. Can the ‘Top Gun’ follow-up take down 2018’s blockbuster ‘Black Panther’ and its $700.4 million tally to crack the top five domestic grosser of all time.

‘Top Gun 2’ is likely to continue selling tickets because the film does not have a ton of competition on the horizon. It’ll be fairly desolate at the box office until November when “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” opens in theatres Disney is likely to re-release the original superhero sensation in anticipation of the follow-up, which could propel ‘Black Panther’s’ grosses even higher. But “Maverick” is no stranger to overcoming the impossible, as per Variety.

– ANI

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

Entertainment
Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja welcome baby boy
Hollywood News
Dwayne Johnson hopes for DC vs. Marvel crossover; says ‘I am optimistic’
Hollywood News
FBI not expected to reopen the investigation into Brad Pitt’s alleged mid-air assault on Angelina…
Entertainment
Chadwick Boseman, Idina Menzel and Kristen Bell to receive Disney Legends Award
Entertainment
Akshay Kumar on recent films failing to impress audiences: ‘It’s my fault. I have to…
Entertainment
Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling to reunite for ‘Ocean’s 11’ prequel
Entertainment
Vijay Deverakonda faces netizens’ ire as ‘#BoycottLigerMovie’ trends
Entertainment
SS Rajamouli’s RRR among Variety’s Oscars Best Film prediction
Entertainment
Sex, gore, killings: Paddy Considine says House of the Dragon faithful enough to…
Entertainment
Boycott calls for Hindi films has become a joke, undermines audience’s intelligence: Taapsee…
Entertainment
‘We are all praying for you, waiting for you’: Rajpal Yadav wishes Raju…
Entertainment
Prime Video’s The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Asia Pacific…
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE
;

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Most Popular
Women lose desire for sex after 40 – Study
Female Afghan judge fleeing Taliban appeals against denial of entry…
Up to 40% ‘hardened’ smokers can quit smoking if prescribed…
Priti Patel inks deal to speedily deport illegal Pakistani migrants
Ratan Tata backs start-up that helps senior citizens find companionship
Tom Cruise’s Top Gun: Maverick surpasses Avengers: Infinity War as…