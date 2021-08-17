Website Logo
  Wednesday, August 18, 2021
India Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 432,079
Total Cases 32,250,679
Today's Fatalities 437
Today's Cases 25,166
Team Tiger 3 to jet off to Russia for next schedule

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif (Photo credit: SUJIT JAISWAL/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

According to reports, Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif are set to resume production on their much-awaited espionage thriller Tiger 3. Directed by Maneesh Sharma, the film marks the third installment of Yash Raj Films’ successful franchise Tiger. Reportedly, the entire team of Tiger 3 is expected to jet off to Russia this week to film the next schedule.

Sharing more details, a source in the know informs a popular Indian publication, “YRF is chartering everyone, including Salman, Katrina, director Maneesh Sharma, the entire cast and crew, for this intense international leg that will see the team pull off some spectacular shooting schedules! Team Tiger takes off on 18th August, 21. The direction team under Maneesh has prepped for months for this schedule and Aditya Chopra is clear that the shoot needs to happen smoothly.”

The source goes on to add, “Salman and Katrina will land in Russia first and then head to multiple shooting destinations like Turkey and Austria. Aditya Chopra and Maneesh Sharma did not want to compromise on the scale of the film despite the pandemic and they have planned Tiger 3 to be a visually spectacular theatrical experience. Thus, this schedule will add a lot to the film’s visual extravaganza and some never seen before action sequences will be filmed.”

In addition to Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif, Tiger 3 also stars Emraan Hashmi in the lead role. Buzz has it that the Murder (2004) actor, who is presently awaiting the release of his upcoming mystery thriller Chehre, plays the antagonist in the film which marks his maiden collaboration with Yash Raj Films. Though the makers have not announced any date, the film is expected to enter theatres in 2021.

Keep visiting this space over and again for more updates and reveals from the world of entertainment.

