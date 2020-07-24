Team Brahmastra to work long hours to finish the project on time

Dharma Productions’ upcoming fantasy drama Brahmastra has faced an inordinate delay in production. The high-profile film hit the shooting floor in February, 2018. After missing deadlines several times over the past two years, the team was looking at completing the shoot in the first half of 2020 as the movie was slated to hit theatres on December 4, 2020. But the onslaught of the Coronavirus pandemic sent all plans for a toss and a major chunk of the film is yet to be shot.

Director Ayan Mukerji is trying to do everything possible to ensure his much-anticipated film reaches completion soon. With the Coronavirus pandemic still being the biggest obstacle for the team, the filmmaker has planned back-to-back shifts for protagonists Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt once they resume shooting in October.

“If the crisis is relatively under control, and things go as planned, the film will go back on floors in October. Ayan has broken down the shoot onto two shifts – 9 am to 2 pm, followed by another from 4 pm to 9 pm,” a source informs a publication.

The source goes on to add that now producer Karan Johar is eyeing a June 2021 release for the film, “There will be two separate minimal crews for the stints, with each unit adhering to on-set safety guidelines. Since producer Karan Johar is eyeing a June 2021 release, Ayan wants to wrap up the shoot latest by December.”

Brahmastra is being mounted on a lavish scale. Touted to be the costliest film to have ever come out from the house of Dharma Productions, the film also stars Amitabh Bachchan and Mouni Roy in important roles. Superstar Shah Rukh Khan will be seen in a special appearance in the film.