‘Tauba Tauba’ star Karan Aujla expands India tour

The song from ‘Bad Newz’, ‘Tauba Tauba’ featuring actor Vicky Kaushal and Aujla, has taken over the internet

Karan Aujla (Photo: Cindy Ord/Getty Images)

By: Eastern Eye

TAUBA TAUBA hitmaker Karan Aujla is thrilled with the “incredible” response to his upcoming debut multi-city India tour and eagerly anticipates celebrating his music with fans across the country.

The Indian-Canadian singer will kick off ‘It Was All A Dream. Karan Aujla The India Tour’ in Chandigarh on December 7, followed by performances in Bengaluru on December 13, New Delhi on December 15 and 18, and concluding with a concert in Mumbai on December 21.

According to a press release, the organisers have added a third show in New Delhi on December 19 after the unprecedented sell-out of the first two shows in the capital, which collectively saw a record-breaking 50,000 tickets sold.

“I’m absolutely overwhelmed by the love and support from my fans in India. The fact that we had to add a third show in Delhi is a dream come true.

“This incredible response fuels my passion to create even more powerful music. I can’t wait to share the stage with my fans and create unforgettable memories together. This tour is more than just a concert; it’s a celebration of our connection,” Aujla said in a statement.

Hailed as one of the most popular names in contemporary Punjabi music, the Vancouver-based singer is also known for tracks such as Softly and White Brown Black.

The song from Bad Newz, Tauba Tauba featuring actor Vicky Kaushal and Aujla, has taken over the internet with fans recreating the popular hook step, choreographed by Bosco Martis, in memes and reels.

Returning to India for his debut tour is a life coming full circle moment, he said.

“It’s where my musical journey began, and to be able to share this moment with my fans here is incredibly special.

“Through this tour, I want to celebrate the music that connects us all, and create an unforgettable experience where I can get up close and personal with the people who have supported me from day one. Together, we’ll embark on a musical journey that celebrates our roots and the power of human connection,” the 27-year-old added.

Aujla is also taking his It Was All A Dream tour to countries like the UK and New Zealand besides performances in Canada. It is presented and produced by Team Innovation and supported by Live Nation.

“The unprecedented demand for Karan Aujla’s It Was All A Dream world tour is a testament to the incredible power of Punjabi music and the growing appetite for live entertainment in India.

“By adding a third show in Delhi, we are not only fulfilling the wishes of countless fans but also setting a new benchmark for live events in the country. This tour is poised to make history, and we are proud to be at the forefront of this cultural phenomenon and bringing world-class entertainment to Indian audiences,” added Rishabh Talwar, Business Head, Team Innovation. (PTI)