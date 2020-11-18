Tara Sutaria’s wish for her 25th birthday

By: Mohnish Singh







It has been around eight months since the entire world came to a grinding halt due to the onslaught of the Coronavirus pandemic. The pandemic put a full stop to normal life for the most part of 2020. However, the silver lining is that things are regaining normalcy despite the fact that the pandemic is far from getting eradicated from the face of the earth.

Bollywood actress Tara Sutaria, who turns 25 on November 19, is looking forward to making the most of it and be in front of cameras once again. “Work-wise my wish for this year would be to enjoy every moment because for the last 6-7 months, I, along with so many people in the film industry and in every industry, have not really worked and it has made me value what we had before Covid,” she shares.

The actress adds that she is really looking forward to the next year. “I just want to value everything that has come my way. I have three projects lined up and so many other commitments. My wish is just value every moment and enjoy my work and just value it a lot more than before,” she adds.







Talking about her forthcoming projects, she adds, “I have been quite lucky since I began my career. The only thing that I can hope for in the coming years is to be always excited about what I do like I am right now and to always remember and be grateful for what I am getting. I have three films that I am currently working on which will release very soon, and each role and each film is drastically different from the next. My hope for the coming year is to continue that process.”

Keep visiting this space for more updates from the world of entertainment.











