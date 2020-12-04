Tara Sutaria excited about upcoming line-up of films

By: Mohnish Singh







Before making her Bollywood debut with Dharma Productions’ college-caper Student of the Year 2 (2019), Tara Sutaria had worked on television. Talking to an Indian daily, the actress says that she is satisfied with what she has achieved so far in her professional career and is looking forward to her upcoming releases.

“Yes, I am satisfied with what I have done so far. I have only just begun. I am very excited for the near future because I have a couple of releases lined up. The first two are very different to the two I have done so far. It is an exciting time to do different work, exploring so much about myself as an actor, performer, and person. I cannot wait for people to see my next films,” says the newcomer.

Talking about how life has changed after stepping into filmdom, Sutaria says that life before the release of SOTY 2 was a bit more private. “Of course, it comes with the territory, a certain part of your life becomes more public when you are in the films. That’s something I was prepared for. But you can never be too prepared for it until you are in the position. It was very overwhelming. My debut got an amazing response, and all the attention that came after was definitely new. Life was different. It has changed a lot since then. I really enjoy it. Everything in my life is luckily balanced because of my friends and family. The transition has not been hard.”







Last seen in Marjaavaan (2019), Tara Sutaria has three plum projects in her pocket right now. She next stars in Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment’s Tadap, which marks the silver screen debut of action star Suniel Shetty’s son Ahan Shetty. The actress has also signed up for Mohit Suri’s Do Villain and Ahmed Khan’s Heropanti 2.

Keep visiting this space for more updates from the world of entertainment.











