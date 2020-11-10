Tamannaah Bhatia opens up about winning Covid-19 battle

By: Mohnish Singh







Baahubali: The Beginning (2015) and Baahubali: The Conclusion (2017) fame actress Tamannaah Bhatia recently recovered from the Coronavirus. She tested positive for the virus in the month of October and was rushed to a hospital in Hyderabad for treatment.

In her recent interview, the talented actress opened up about winning her battle against Covid-19 and the social media trolling she faced for putting on some extra weight during her treatment.

“I was really scared when getting treated. There was a constant fear of death in me. I had very severe symptoms that I knew had killed others on their way to recovery. But the doctors truly saved me and I should thank my parents too for standing in support. It made me realize how valuable life truly is,” she told an online publication.







Talking about the social media trolls, she said, “I was on heavy medication throughout the process which made me look heavy. There are many who called me fat when I posted a picture. It showed me how some cannot see through what the person has gone through and instead, just look for flaws.”

On the work front, Tamannaah Bhatia currently has three exciting projects on her platter – That Is Mahalaxmi, Bole Chudiyan, and Seetimaarr. Her Telugu film That Is Mahalaxmi is an official remake of award-winning Bollywood flick Queen (2014), starring Kangana Ranaut in the lead role. Bole Chudiyan, on the other hand, is in Hindi, co-starring hugely talented Nawazuddin Siddiqui as the male lead. Her next Telugu film, Seetimaarr, sees her alongside superstar Gopichand. Buzz also has it that the actress is set to make her foray into the digital world with an upcoming web-series, details of which are currently under wraps.

