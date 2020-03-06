Taapsee Pannu’s Rashmi Rocket set to roll

Taapsee Pannu, who has been receiving glowing reviews for her powerful performance in her recent release, Thappad (2020), will soon start shooting for one of her upcoming films, Rashmi Rocket. According to reports, the movie is set to begin production on March 26. After Soorma (2018) and Saand Ki Aankh (2019), Taapsee Pannu will be seen in the avatar of a sportswoman once again in Rashmi Rocket.

The actress, who is currently shooting for Colour Yellow Productions’ Haseen Dilruba in Haridwar, has already been preparing for the role in Rashmi Rocket for past two months. Director Akarsh Khurana says that Pannu has been training to better her stamina.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Taapsee Pannu (@taapsee) on Dec 4, 2019 at 4:37am PST

Talking about Taapsee’s dedication, director Akarsh Khurana shares, “The students were so inspired by Taapsee that the school named their gym after her. She trains for two hours every day for better stamina and the body language of an athlete.”

The first schedule of the film will begin in Kutch. The team will start the shoot by filming a song set in Rann of Kutch. After completing the Kutch schedule, the team will head off to Delhi and Dehradun in May and Mussoorie in June. Taapsee Pannu has also been taking diction lessons to learn colloquial terms and phrases popular in Kutch.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Taapsee Pannu (@taapsee) on Feb 19, 2020 at 12:54pm PST

“We will be shooting in three chunks. After Kutch, we head to Delhi in May and Dehradun and Mussoorie in June. Rann of Kutch is also an important part of our schedule. In fact, the first schedule starts with a song, which is set in the Rann Utsav,” concludes Akarsh.

Rashmi Rocket revolves around a young girl from a village, who is blessed with a gift. She is an incredibly fast runner and the village fondly knows her as Rocket. The film will be produced by Ronnie Screwvala, Neha Anand and Pranjal Khandhdiya.