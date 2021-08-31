Website Logo
  Tuesday, August 31, 2021
Entertainment

Taapsee Pannu starrer Blurr wraps up filming

Tapsee Pannu (Photo by SUJIT JAISWAL/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

The upcoming psychological thriller Blurr, which stars Taapsee Pannu in the lead role, has wrapped production, the makers announced on Tuesday. The film went before cameras last month and was shot extensively in Nainital.

In addition to Pannu, Blurr also stars Gulshan Devaiah in a central character. The film is directed by Ajay Bahl who has previously helmed such notable films as BA Pass (2012) and Section 375 (2019).

Pannu, who has starred in several commercially successful films in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu, turns producer with Blurr. Her newly launched production house Outsider Films co-produces the film along with ZEE Studios and Echelon Productions.

Bahl said that the setting of Nainital brought to the film the required “beauty and mystery.” “Shooting at real locations like Nainital Lake, Mall Road and other tourist spots can be difficult, especially with the overcrowding. We would shoot late at night right into the wee hours of the morning. But it was a completely gratifying experience for all of us. Nainital made for the ideal spot bringing equal parts beauty and mystery to the film,” the director said in a statement.

The psychological thriller, penned by Pawan Sony and Bahl, chronicles the story of a girl “caught up in unavoidable circumstances.”  Blurr, the first film under Pannu’s production banner, is scheduled to release in 2022.

Aside from Blurr, Taapsee Pannu has several other exciting projects under her belt. Most recently seen in Haseen Dillruba (2021), the actress next will be seen in such Hindi films as Rashmi Rocket, Looop Lapeta, Dobaaraa, and Shabaash Mithu.

She also headlines director Swaroop RSJ’s Telugu film Mishan Impossible. Her upcoming Tamil projects include Annabelle Sethupathi, Jana Gana Mana, and Alien.

None

