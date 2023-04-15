Sushmita Sen to resume filming Aarya after suffering cardiac arrest in Feb

Meanwhile, Sushmita has also completed the dubbing for her next film Taali.

Sushmita Sen (Photo by SUJIT JAISWAL / AFP)

By: Mohnish Singh

Sushmita Sen will resume the shoot of season 3 of the Disney+ Hotstar series Aarya which came to a halt after she suffered a cardiac arrest in February.

Taking to Instagram on Saturday, the actor hosted a live session for her fans and followers on her way to a Jaipur hotel by car.

Sharing an inside detail of the flight, the former Miss Universe said, “I was seated next to Pankaj Udhas Sir in the flight. The energy this man has… I was shameless to ask him, ‘Sir, please sing a couple of lines’. It makes me feel that I am surrounded by good people and good energy…”

Sharing the video, Sushmita captioned it, “Shubho Noboborsho!!! Here’s to new beginnings with endless possibilities! I love you guys!”

The actor said that she received a warm welcome at the airport. She exchanged greetings with the people who joined the sessions. The actor also wished a very happy Bengali new year to all her viewers irrespective of their caste, creed, and language.

“Back to life… It’s good to be back”, said Sushmita in all ecstasy. The actor also recited a Shayari as one of the viewers requested her.

Meanwhile, Sushmita has also completed the dubbing for her next film Taali. The series is based on the life of transgender Shreegauri Sawant. She was one of the petitioners in the National Legal Services Authority (NALSA) case of 2013, in connection with which the Supreme Court in India recognised a transgender person as the third gender.

