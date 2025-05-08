Skip to content
Sunak says India justified in striking terror infrastructure

“No nation should have to accept terrorist attacks being launched against it from a land controlled by another country. India is justified in striking terrorist infrastructure. There can be no impunity for terrorists,” Sunak posted on X.

Sunak-Getty

Sunak had earlier condemned the attack in Pahalgam which killed 26 people. (Photo: Getty Images)

Getty Images
Vivek Mishra
May 08, 2025
FORMER prime minister Rishi Sunak said India was justified in striking terrorist infrastructure following the Pahalgam terror attack and India’s Operation Sindoor in Pakistan. His statement came hours after India launched strikes on nine locations in Pakistan and Pakistan-administered Kashmir.

“No nation should have to accept terrorist attacks being launched against it from a land controlled by another country. India is justified in striking terrorist infrastructure. There can be no impunity for terrorists,” Sunak posted on X, formerly Twitter.

He had earlier condemned the attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, which killed 26 people. “The barbaric attack in Pahalgam has stolen the lives of newlyweds, children, and families simply seeking joy. Our hearts break for them. To those mourning – know that the UK stands with you in sorrow and solidarity. Terror will never win. We grieve with India,” Sunak said.

ALSO READ: Cross-border violence leaves several dead in India-Pakistan clash

Earlier, trade secretary Jonathan Reynolds told BBC Radio that the UK was ready to support India and Pakistan in reducing tensions. “Our message would be that we are a friend, a partner to both countries. We stand ready to support them. Both have a huge interest in regional stability, in dialogue, in de-escalation and anything we can do to support that, we are here and willing to do,” he said.

The UK Foreign Office has issued a travel advisory for British nationals, warning against travel within eight kilometres of the India-Pakistan border, within 16 kilometres of the Line of Control, and to Pakistan’s Balochistan province. “We are continuing to monitor the situation closely. British nationals should stay up to date with our travel advice and follow the advice of local authorities,” it said.

ALSO READ: UK says ready to help India and Pakistan de-escalate tensions

India said it launched “focused, measured and non-escalatory” strikes in response to an earlier attack on tourists in Indian-administered Kashmir. India claimed to have destroyed nine “terrorist camps.” Pakistan denied the charge. Pakistani prime minister Shehbaz Sharif said his country would retaliate. “We will avenge each drop of the blood of these martyrs,” he said.

ALSO READ: What is Operation Sindoor, India's strikes in Pakistan?

India and Pakistani forces exchanged fire overnight across the Kashmir border. AFP reported that at least 45 people have died on both sides, including children. Islamabad said 31 civilians were killed by Indian strikes and firing. New Delhi said 13 civilians and a soldier were killed by Pakistani fire.

(With inputs from agencies)

