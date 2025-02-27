Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Sunak backs prostate cancer screening

The announcement follows Sunak’s visit to Oxford BioDynamics last week, where he learned about the EpiSwitch PSE blood test, which can detect prostate cancer with 94 per cent accuracy

LEAD Amit 1 INSET Rishi Sunak GettyImages 1258681655
Rishi Sunak
Eastern Eye
By Eastern EyeFeb 27, 2025
Eastern Eye
See Full Bio

FORMER prime minister Rishi Sunak has been named an ambassador for Prostate Cancer Research, supporting its campaign for a national screening programme for men at high risk of the disease.

The announcement follows Sunak’s visit to Oxford BioDynamics last week, where he learned about the EpiSwitch PSE blood test, which can detect prostate cancer with 94 per cent accuracy. This is seen as a major improvement over the commonly used PSA test.

Sunak also spoke to patients about the importance of early detection.

The former prime minister, who is the MP for Richmond and Northallerton, said he was “honoured” to support the charity’s mission.

“Men tend to ignore pain, hoping it will go away. That’s one reason why prostate cancer is now the most commonly diagnosed cancer in males in the UK,” he said.

As an ambassador, Sunak will back the charity’s efforts to improve research, diagnosis, and treatment. Prostate Cancer Research’s Proactive for Your Prostate campaign is pushing for a targeted national screening programme and better diagnostic tools using AI.

According to reports, prostate cancer is now the most commonly diagnosed cancer in men in the UK, with around one in eight men affected in their lifetime. The new PSE test is already available privately across the country. Oliver Kemp, CEO of Prostate Cancer Research, called his support “invaluable”.

oxford biodynamicsepiswitch pse blood testprostate cancerrishi sunak

Related News

Divya Prabha
Entertainment

Did Divya Prabha deserve an Oscar nomination?

Best CS2 Trading Sites: How to Trade CS2
Sponsored Feature

Best CS2 Trading Sites: How to Trade CS2

ban-pak-getty
Cricket

Champions Trophy: Pakistan finish last as rain washes out Bangladesh match

Sonia Sabri's dance journey: From major stages to 'Roshni' at London's Rich Mix
Art & Culture

Sonia Sabri's dance journey: From major stages to 'Roshni' at London's Rich Mix

More For You

Lisa Nandy unveils £270m funding to make arts more accessible

Lisa Nandy

Lisa Nandy unveils £270m funding to make arts more accessible

CULTURE secretary Lisa Nandy has unveiled a £270 million investment backed ‘Arts Everywhere’ Fund to revitalise the UK’s “crumbling” arts and culture infrastructure after the Covid pandemic.

In a lecture last Thursday (20) at Stratford-Upon-Avon, Shakespeare’s birthplace, Nandy said the new fund was needed to meet the vision of making the arts accessible to all and mentioned British Asian filmmaker Gurinder Chadha’s 2002 boxoffice hit Bend Like Beckham to illustrate the point.

Keep ReadingShow less
His Holiness Mahant Swami Maharaj, the spiritual leader of the BAPS Swaminarayan Sanstha

BAPS makes education commitment as it buys school site in south London

Harrison Galliven

THE John Whitgift Foundation has completed a £7.5 million sale of its Old Palace pre-school and primary school site to BAPS, which has promised to invest in the south Croydon School after it closed its doors last summer, writes .

The prep and primary school on south Croydon’s Melville Avenue closed last July after serving many years as a high-performing girls’ school.

Keep ReadingShow less
Sunil-Mittal-UK-HC

Lindy Cameron, British high commissioner to India, presented the medal to Sunil Mittal in New Delhi. (Photo: X/@Lindy_Cameron)

Honorary Knighthood medal presented to Bharti chairman Sunil Mittal

BHARTI Enterprises founder and chairman Sunil Mittal received the insignia of the Knight Commander of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire (KBE) on Saturday.

The medal was presented at a special investiture ceremony held at the British High Commissioner’s residence in New Delhi, attended by Mittal’s friends and family.

Keep ReadingShow less
British Asian Trust raises £750k for child welfare at star-studded gala

British Asian Trust CEO Richard Hawkes, chairman Lord Jitesh Gadhia, health secretary Wes Streeting, Ed Westwick, Amy Jackson, Abhishek Bachchan, Sir Sadiq Khan, and trust executive director Hitan Mehta at the charity’s annual gala last Thursday (13)

British Asian Trust raises £750k for child welfare at star-studded gala

KING CHARLES praised the vital role of the British Asian Trust in addressing some of the most pressing challenges across south Asia and described the trust as “a beacon of hope for countless communities”

Actors, politicians and businessmen attended the charity’s annual dinner and reception at the Peninsula London last Thursday (13). More than 300 guests attended and helped to raise £750,000 to support the trust’s work in child protection, education, livelihoods, mental health and conservation.

Keep ReadingShow less
Oldham council seeks national inquiry into child abuse cases

Councillors unanimously voted for the inquiry at an extraordinary meeting, which was called by Oldham’s Conservative Group last Wednesday (12)

Oldham council seeks national inquiry into child abuse cases

Charlotte Hall and George Lythgoe

OLDHAM COUNCIL will demand a statutory public inquiry into ‘the scourge of child sexual exploitation both historic and current’, following an extraordinary meeting of the authority.

A judge-backed review would grant stronger powers to demand evidence from government institutions, unlike the ‘Telford-style’ local inquiry currently planned for the borough.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc