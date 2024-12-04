  • Wednesday, December 04, 2024
Rishi Sunak, Akshata to establish private office focused on education

Rishi Sunak with Akshata Murty. (Photo by OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Pramod Thomas

FORMER prime minister Rishi Sunak and his wife, Akshata Murty, are planning to launch a private office next year aimed at advancing initiatives they hope will benefit the country.

The new entity, to be named The Office of Akshata Murty and Rishi Sunak, will focus on education and technology, areas the couple are deeply passionate about, reported the Times.

According to the report, the office will be funded entirely by the couple, whose combined wealth exceeds £500 million. Notably, Sunak has chosen not to claim the £115,000 annual allowance available to former prime ministers.

The couple is working with Coulson Partners, a PR firm led by Andy Coulson, a former No 10 adviser and newspaper editor, to shape their new venture.

Sunak has described education as “the closest thing to a silver bullet there is” and one of the key reasons he entered politics. While in office, he proposed reforms to A-levels, although these plans have not been carried forward by the current Labour government.

Murty, known for her entrepreneurial spirit and background as the daughter of Indian tech magnate NR Narayana Murthy, previously initiated Lessons at 10 during her time at Downing Street.

This programme invited thousands of children into No 10 for interactive sessions on topics ranging from business and coding to beauty and chemistry. Reflecting on the initiative, Murty said, “I come from an entrepreneurial family, so Lessons at 10 has been a journey. It began as a history tour but grew into something that helped young people discover their passions. If it’s also offering careers advice, that’s a bonus.”

The couple also shares a strong interest in technology. Murty’s family business, Infosys, is a global tech powerhouse valued at over £50 billion. During his tenure as prime minister, Sunak showed a keen interest in artificial intelligence and its potential to transform public services in Britain.

Despite ongoing speculation that Sunak might leave politics for California, he plans to remain the Tory MP for Richmond and Northallerton. In his resignation speech following the Conservative party’s loss in the recent election, Sunak expressed his gratitude and accountability, saying, “I have heard your anger and disappointment, and I take responsibility. This is a difficult day, but I leave this job honoured to have been your prime minister and grateful for the opportunity to serve the best country in the world.”

