Sumukhi Suresh on Hoemonal, fame and flawsplay icon
Sumukhi Suresh on Hoemonal, fame and flaws

Eastern Eye
By Eastern EyeNov 18, 2025
Eastern Eye

Sundar Pichai
Business

Sundar Pichai warns of risks as AI valuations surge

Renée Zellweger
Entertainment

Renée Zellweger calls new Bridget Jones statue cuter than her as fans pack Leicester Square

A Beginner's Guide to Punting on the Races in Australia
Sponsored Feature

A Beginner's Guide to Punting on the Races in Australia

Shabana Mahmood’s hard line on asylum risks repeating Tory failures
Featured

Shabana Mahmood’s hard line on asylum risks repeating Tory failures

Entertainment

Moana

Moana live action trailer divides viewers who say the remake arrives too soon after the 2016 original

Youtube Screengrab/Disney
Entertainment

'Moana' live action trailer triggers fresh backlash as fans question why Disney is remaking a nine-year-old film

Swaroop Sampat-Rawal UK honour

Swaroop Sampat-Rawal stands inside the University of Worcester after receiving her new Fellowship

Entertainment

UK university honours Swaroop Sampat-Rawal for her journey as a Bollywood star turned educator

Nora Fatehi

Nora Fatehi shares a message on Instagram refuting drug rave allegations

Getty Images
Entertainment

Nora Fatehi denies all links to Mumbai drug case or Dawood Ibrahim circle

SS Rajamouli Mahesh Babu Varanasi sequence

SS Rajamouli speaks about filming the intense Varanasi Ramayana sequence with Mahesh Babu

X/@imdeepakdwivedi/Getty Images
Entertainment

SS Rajamouli reveals Mahesh Babu channelled Lord Rama in 'Varanasi' sequence that took 60 days to shoot

Tom Cruise honorary Oscar

Tom Cruise wins honorary Oscar at Governors Awards after emotional speech

Getty Images
Entertainment

Tom Cruise’s raw confession about cinema turns his honorary Oscar into the night’s biggest talking point

Nick Jonas Priyanka Chopra

Nick Jonas reacts to Priyanka’s Varanasi appearance with a quick my desi girl message online

Getty Images/ Instagram/priyankachopra
Entertainment

Nick Jonas drops ''my desi girl'' note on Priyanka’s 'Varanasi' appearance

Arts & Culture

Bollywood legends

Once-celebrated Hindi cinema stars

AMG
Art & Culture

After the spotlight fades: Bollywood legends who faced tragic downfalls

UK music industry

Over 90 per cent of music creators surveyed demanded protections against unauthorised use of their work by AI systems

Getty Images
Business

UK economy hits high note with £8 billion music boost

Urooj Ashfaq

Indian stand-up comedian Urooj Ashfaq

AMG
Art & Culture

Urooj Ashfaq’s 'How to Be a Baddie': Funny, familiar, and not quite fearless

Zara Muse Diwali Reverie

Zara Muse Diwali Reverie raises £120,750 for charity at Fairmont Windsor Park

Art & Culture

Zara Muse Diwali Reverie turns Fairmont Windsor Park into a £120,000 art and charity celebration

Zakir hussain

Aga Khan master musicians

Getty images
Art & Culture

Zakir Hussain honoured as Aga Khan Music Awards brings global Muslim heritage festival to London

Amar Kanwar retrospective 2026

Amar Kanwar’s immersive films and installations will fill Serpentine North next year

Instagram/paolamanfredistudio
Art & Culture

Amar Kanwar to receive major Serpentine North retrospective in 2026

Lifestyle

romanticising the mundane

Routine becomes your love story

AMG
Fitness

Romanticising the mundane: How routine becomes a love story

Shiveena Haque
responsible antibiotic use campaign

Instead of leaning on alarming statistics, the campaign focuses on positivity

Onclusive
Health

Andi Biotic returns with an upbeat campaign urging responsible antibiotic use

Gopali Tiwari relatable storytelling

That moment of clarity set the tone for everything that followed

Travel

Gopali Tiwari wins over audiences with relatable storytelling and realness

ancient Sikh holy book

The priest, Giyani Himit Singh read prayers from five pages of the holy book to the congregation - Representative image

edinburgh-gurdwara
Spirituality

Ancient Sikh holy book goes on display after 175 years

Robbie Williams

he 51-year-old, who has been using Mounjaro, believes the jab may be behind the sudden decline

Getty Images
Health

Robbie Williams says weight-loss jabs are harming his eyesight as vision worsens

