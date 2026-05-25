Suicide bombing on train in Pakistan kills more than 30

MORE than 30 people were killed in a suicide bombing targeting a train in southwestern Pakistan, officials said on Monday, in the latest attack claimed by separatist militants in Balochistan.

Two provincial officials, speaking on condition of anonymity because they were not authorised to disclose the information, said the death toll had risen to more than 30.

At least 24 people were initially reported dead on Sunday after a suicide bomber rammed an explosive-laden car into the train.

The car bomb struck a shuttle train carrying Pakistani security personnel and their families in the provincial capital, Quetta.

Pakistan's government and military have not released an official death toll from the attack, the latest in a series of strikes targeting trains, security forces and infrastructure.

The Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) claimed responsibility for the attack and described it as a suicide bombing. Reuters could not independently verify the claim.

The separatist group has fought for decades over the exploitation of resources in the mineral-rich province, saying local people are denied their share.

Balochistan, which borders Iran and Afghanistan, hosts Chinese development projects and the deep-sea Gwadar port.

The train was carrying passengers from Quetta's army cantonment area to connect with the Jaffar Express as they travelled to their home towns for Eid al-Adha celebrations, another official said.

Pakistan's railways ministry said the explosion derailed the engine and three coaches, while two coaches overturned.

Images from the scene showed burnt vehicles, overturned bogies, damaged residential buildings, twisted metal and debris scattered near the railway track, with fire and smoke still rising from the wreckage.

In March last year, BLA militants hijacked the Jaffar Express carrying army soldiers and took hundreds hostage before a military operation ended the day-long standoff. The incident resulted in the deaths of 21 hostages, four troops and all 33 attackers.

Earlier this year, Pakistani forces said they killed 145 militants after the group carried out coordinated attacks across the province that killed nearly 50 people.

(With inputs from agencies)