Star Plus to axe Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke

If you are a diehard fan of Star Plus’ popular show Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke, you just cannot miss this update coming from the show at any cost. Buzz has it that Director’s Kut Production’s show is set to bid adieu to the audience in a couple of days from now. Yes, you read that absolutely right!

Starring Shaheer Sheikh, Rhea Sharma, Avinash Mishra and Kaveri Priyam in principal roles, Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke is a spin-off of Star Plus’ flagship show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. It hit the small screen on 18th March, 2019, and turned out to be an instant hit among the audience.

The show continued performing well on TRP charts for several months. However, when it started airing fresh episodes after the resumption of shooting in June, it failed to pick up TRPs. After waiting for some time, the channel has now decided to axe the show.

Though an official announcement regarding the closure of the show is still awaited, we hear that it will beam its final episode later this month. Reportedly, Rashmi Sharma Telefilms’ much-awaited show Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2 will replace Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke on Star Plus.

Recently, Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke was in the news when actor Ritvik Arora, who played a prominent role, left the show. Later, the production house said that he was no longer a part of the show because of his unprofessional behaviour. However, the actor insisted that he had not been able to resume the shoot due to the rising cases of COVID-19 in the country. Later, Avinash Mishra replaced him on the show.