South star Nayanthara launches The Lip Balm Company

Leading southern star Nayanthara has joined hands with renowned dermatologist Dr. Renita Rajan to launch The Lip Balm Company™️. The venture marks her foray into the world of beauty retail. Poised to be the world’s largest lip balm collection, The Lip Balm Company™️ is a beauty brand backed by solid expertise and science, courtesy, Dr. Rajan.

With gender neutrality becoming increasingly popular, The Lip Balm Company™️ is set to make lip balms for all genders. Nayanthara and Dr. Rajan are looking forward to adding the ‘fun’ in ‘functionality’ by making lip balms a part of everyone’s daily lip care routine.

Talking about The Lip Balm Company™️, Nayanthara said, “I believe in a no-compromise stance when it comes to my skincare and product usage. The key aspects I always look for in my own personal care products are high performance and safety. These are the same values we have incorporated in The Lip Balm Company™️’s DNA. For me, it was an immediate decision to join hands with Dr. Rajan on this range. Right after I picked up the first TLBC lip balm, I knew I had to do this! We are truly proud of this creative range of lip balms, which is bound to resonate with people who are looking for something extraordinary, just like I do!”

Dr. Renita Rajan said, “What started as a project to treat sensitive lips and create the perfect lip balm, ended up growing into a standalone product line. Not only are the lip balms able to plump, lift, soften, brighten and smoothen the lips, but the interesting neurocosmetics can also even give a sense of wellness and generate brain chemicals that can uplift the mood, and enhance lip characteristics. Using a lip balm is an everyday healthy habit, and our lip balms put the fun into an essential daily habit.”

On the work front, Nayanthara has several exciting projects on her platter, including Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal, Gold, Connect, Godfather, and an untitled film opposite Bollywood superstar Salman Khan.

