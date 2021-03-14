Sooryavanshi sets April 30 for worldwide theatrical release

By: Mohnish Singh







Bollywood star Akshay Kumar has confirmed that his much-awaited film Sooryavanshi is set to open worldwide on April 30, 2021.

Also starring Katrina Kaif in the lead role, the action film was originally slated to arrive in theatres on March 24, 2020. However, the makers had to stall its release due to the sudden outbreak of the Coronavirus pandemic and the subsequent lockdown in India, which led to the closure of cinemas for several months.

While many filmmakers opted for a direct-to-digital release option during the period of lockdown, the makers of Sooryavanshi always maintained that their film will release in theatres only.







Keeping the promise, Kumar made the grand announcement of the film’s release date on Sunday, on the occasion of director Rohit Shetty’s birthday. The actor shared a short video reel about the action-cop-drama featuring footage of the trailer launch event which took place last year. The clip also has a message for the audience that has been waiting for the release of the film for almost a year now.

Along with the video, Kumar wrote, “We promised you all a cinematic experience and that is what you will get. The wait is finally over! Aa Rahi Hai Police. Sooryavanshi releasing worldwide in cinemas on 30th April 2021. Watch the video announcement below.





Sooryavanshi, jointly produced by Reliance Entertainment, Dharma Productions, and Rohit Shetty Picturez, reunites Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif after a long gap of 11 years. The two were last seen together in Farah Khan’s heist drama Tees Maar Khan (2010). They have worked with hit filmmaker Rohit Shetty for the first time.







Sooryavanshi also has cameo appearances by Ajay Devgn and Ranveer Singh who appear in the film in their Singham and Simmba avatars respectively.

