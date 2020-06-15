Sonu Sood’s fans call him ‘Corona Fighter King’

Sonu Sood has been helping the migrants reach their home safely during the lockdown period. He has already sent many people from different parts of India to their natives.

The actor is getting a lot of praise on social media for his good gesture. Recently, someone posted a video from Bhubaneswar, Odisha on Twitter in which we can see that there’s a hoarding of Sonu Sood in the middle of the road, and on it, people have written ‘Corona Fighter King’.

Sonu retweeted the video and wrote, “This is so sweet.. but I don’t deserve this just your love and wishes keep us alive.”

This is so sweet❣️.. but I don’t deserve this🙏 just your love and wishes keep us alive ❤️ https://t.co/uYCos3t9Rr — sonu sood (@SonuSood) June 15, 2020

While many Bollywood actors just donated their money to PM Care Funds, Sonu Sood is the only actor who decided to help people practically.

A few days ago, the actor had tweeted that he will continue to help migrants to reunite with their families. Sonu had tweeted, “My journey with my migrant brothers & sisters has been the most special one. It’s straight from the heart. Right from Kashmir to Kanya Kumari whenever anyone tried to reach me, I’ve put all my efforts to help them reunite with their families & will continue to do so. I would like to thank all the state governments who helped me in the process. I’m immensely grateful to them for always encouraging my efforts for the entire nation. Jai Hind.”